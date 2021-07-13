Havas Health & You Network Names Eric Weisberg as Global Chief Creative Officer

As Global CCO, Eric will guide the creative output globally for the company through his deep experience in storytelling, innovation, media and content. "The zeitgeist of the world is driven by health and will be for the foreseeable future. The COVID and post-COVID era has deeply impacted our global consciousness, with every brand now needing a point of view on how they protect and advance consumer quality of life. There is no better place to revolutionize the global health dialogue, in every category, than at the world's largest and most capable network. I am delighted to join the over 5000 people of HH&Y and be a part of their next era of growth, innovation and creativity," says Eric.

Eric most recently served as Global Chief Creative Officer at Doner Partners Network, where he led a creative and new business rebirth at the 750-person micro-network. His tenure marked the most awarded era in the agency's history, including wins from Johnson & Johnson, McDonald's, Nature's Bounty, Travelocity, Hackensack Meridien Health, Amazon and more. Groundbreaking work included last year's most talked about Big Game spot, featuring Jeep and Bruce Springsteen; Farmland trolling Supreme for stealing their logo; and a partnership with Marvel Comics celebrating healthcare workers during the pandemic — the most downloaded comic book of 2020. Previously, Eric was Global Executive Creative Director at J. Walter Thompson, where he was responsible for creating the agency's first integrated creative group blending expertise in traditional, digital, and CRM. Eric has won over 100 international awards for creativity and innovation, filed patents for digital transformation and has work in the permanent collection at the Smithsonian. Now, Eric joins HH&Y, part of the Havas Group and Vivendi, a global leader in culture, entertainment, media and communications.

"From the moment I met Eric, I knew he was the right person to help us unlock the next chapter for HH&Y — driven by the creativity, digital transformation and innovation that today's brands want and need. The opportunities and challenges that exist for businesses today require creative problem solving more than any time in recent history," adds Donna Murphy. "Eric's proven track record as a creative force and his understanding of connecting consumers through digital platforms, data-driven storytelling and content partnerships will be a vital complement to our investments in customer experience, content, technology and analytics. His reputation as an award-winning digital expert and hybrid creative leader adds a new dimension to our seasoned global leadership team. Eric also brings a cultural compatibility with our agency with his people-first leadership style and shared passion for purpose-driven work."

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world.

