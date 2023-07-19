Havas Health & You's Archipelago Consultancy Practice Expands to Meet Global Client Demand

News provided by

Havas Worldwide, LLC

19 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

Launched in March, the consultancy now provides support in Canada, Europe, LATAM and the Asia Pacific regions.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Health & You announced today the expansion of its first stand-alone value and access consultancy, Archipelago. Launched in March of this year, the capability has seen an increase in client demand for consultative expertise and has proven to be a significant priority to help steer biopharma clients through the complexities surrounding pricing, access, and reimbursement issues for their products. In addition to having experts in New York, the office has expanded global capabilities, with new service offerings in Canada, Europe, LATAM and the Asia Pacific regions.

Continue Reading
Archipelago
Archipelago (CNW Group/Havas Worldwide, LLC)

The expert team at Archipelago offers a breadth of experience in payer, manufacturer, agency, consulting, and clinical practice settings. Its areas of focus include a range of therapeutic areas and acquisition models, including chronic, small molecule, buy-and-bill, gene, orphan, and digital health. With this extensive know-how, Archipelago has already completed over 70 value and access strategy engagements for early to late-stage brands, including customer and market segmentation, pricing and contracting scenario evaluation, stakeholder journey optimization, and product acquisition pathways.

"Our clients depend on us to help them solve complex market and brand issues, both at the global and local levels," said Donna Murphy, Global Chief Executive Officer of Havas Creative and Havas Health & You Networks. "The growth of Archipelago is a direct indicator of its expertise, knowledge, and success as an additional capability of our Network."

The expansion will be supported by two key hires to work directly with clients around the world. Daniela Ritrovato and Jaineel Mistry will join as Directors, Value and Access Consulting, and will report to Michael Pill, Managing Partner of Archipelago.

"Our clients have been incredibly receptive to this new network offering, and this global expansion supports our goal to work with our clients every day to help them solve incredibly complex issues in value and access that are multifactorial and change by country," said Michael Pill, Managing Partner of Archipelago. "Archipelago will provide actionable strategies to create value, address barriers to access, and improve the human condition by getting appropriate patients the therapeutic interventions they need to live healthier lives."

Archipelago is a global division of Havas Gemini, the value and access center of excellence for Havas Health & You, dedicated to developing integrated and actionable solutions across payer marketing, patient support services, and reimbursement. The launch and current expansions of Archipelago are part of a series of moves the Network has made to broaden its reach across capabilities, including partnering with H/Advisors to launch healthcare public affairs offering H/Advisors Public Affairs.

To learn more about Archipelago, click here.

About Havas Health & You Network 

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas, and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands, and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

SOURCE Havas Worldwide, LLC

