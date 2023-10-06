HAVAS HEALTH & YOU'S NETWORK OF AGENCIES TOOK HOME RECORD NUMBER OF WINS AT 2023 MM+M AWARDS, INCLUDING TITANIUM 'BEST IN SHOW' AND 'AGENCY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR'

"HH&Y has always taken pride in putting human purpose at the center of everything we do," says Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Health & You and Havas Creative Network. "This year's MM+M wins are a testament to using the power of creativity and innovation to inspire healthier lives."

The MM+M Awards strive to recognize, champion, and celebrate creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing and communications, and is judged entirely by fellow industry peers. This year, HH&Y and network agencies Havas Life New York, Arnold New York, H4B Boston, Havas Health Plus, and Havas Voice were named amongst the winners.

The work recognized included "ParkinSex" by Havas Health Plus for the American Parkinson Disease Association – a campaign that put human-centered design and accessibility into practice by launching a physical and digital booklet/kit to help patients and their partners overcome the disproportionately high rate of sexual dysfunction experienced by Parkinson's patients.

"Everyday Heroes," a partnership between HH&Y, Pfizer, and Marvel, became the most downloaded comic of 2020, honoring nurses fighting COVID-19 and shifting the narrative surrounding vaccination.

"Over the last two years, HH&Y has placed an increased focus on tackling one of the greatest generational threats humanity has ever faced – health inequity," said Eric Weisberg, Global CCO of HH&Y. "By creating work that addresses disparities in accessibility and awareness, we hope to create a more equitable future. We are humbled to have this important work recognized at this year's awards."

Here is the full list of wins from the 2023 MM+M Awards:

Titanium; Best in Show Award: Havas Health Plus - (American Parkinson Disease Association)

Gold; Agency Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Denise Henry, Havas Life

Gold; Agency Newcomer of the Year Award: Havas Voice

Gold; Rare Disease Agency of the Year Award: H4B Boston

Gold; Midsize Healthcare Agency Award: Arnold New York

Gold; Best Disease Education Campaign Award: Havas Life NY - Marvel Everyday Heroes (Pfizer)

Gold; Best Use of Customer Experience Marketing Award: Havas Health Plus - ParkinSex (American Parkinson Disease Association)

Gold; Best Use of Film or Video Award: Havas Health Plus - ParkinSex (American Parkinson Disease Association)

Silver; Large Healthcare Network Award: Havas Health & You

For more information about the 2023 MM+M Awards, visit: https://www.mmm-awards.com/

About Havas Health & You Network

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas, and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around human purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands, and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

About MM+M

MM+M, first published in 1966 as Medical Marketing + Media, is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, delivering the most balanced and relevant coverage of its subject matter. The 50-year-old business title produces an essential mix of online breaking news and analysis combined with monthly print features — timely, objective, original editorial content for an executive audience of leaders and thinkers who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics, and greater healthcare marketing.

SOURCE Havas Health & You

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.