Havas Health and BrightInsight Forge Exclusive Alliance to Tackle Pharma's $500B+ Patient Problem

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Health today announced an exclusive, strategic partnership with BrightInsight, the leading global platform for biopharma to deliver digital persistence and adherence solutions. This collaboration designates Havas Health as BrightInsight's single global agency partner, creating a first-of-its-kind offering that merges world-class healthcare strategy and creativity with a compliant, scalable digital health platform to support and retain the patient post-prescription.

The partnership addresses a critical friction point in the industry: the gap between a breakthrough therapy prescription and its ability to achieve real-world effectiveness. Built on an AI-enabled, compliant digital health platform, the collaboration reflects Havas Health's broader Converged strategy, fusing human insight with advanced technology to deliver integrated, scalable solutions across the healthcare journey. Havas Health excels at defining the patient journey to activate engagement, and BrightInsight brings the configurable, "always-on" technology which has demonstrated the ability to reduce long term therapy discontinuation by four percentage points and increase adherence by four percentage points more than traditional patient support programs. BrightInsight's compliant solution will drive tremendous incremental value for brands across the 60-plus countries Havas Health supports.

"Our clients are no longer asking if they should go digital, but how they can do so without reinventing the wheel for every market and every brand," said Jeff Hoffman, Chief Development Officer, Havas Health Network. "By integrating BrightInsight's platform into our core offering, Havas Health is moving beyond traditional communications. We are now providing our clients with a pre-vetted, regulatory-ready engine that ensures a patient's experience with a brand is as meaningful and reliable as the therapy itself. That's where long-term value and impact are truly realized."

As treatment regimens become increasingly complex, and as more patients face chronic illnesses requiring lifelong management, patient adherence and persistence remain the primary barriers to clinical success. Industry analyses continue to estimate that poor patient adherence to prescribed therapies costs the global pharmaceutical industry approximately $500 billion annually.¹ This partnership allows Havas Health to rapidly deploy BrightInsight's solutions which have proven outcomes with top biopharma companies. These solutions bridge the value gap and deliver consistent clinical and commercial impact at scale. With a standardized but configurable digital health infrastructure, brands can both optimize and unify the support and experience provided to patients.

"This partnership with Havas Health enables BrightInsight to bridge the gap between digital innovation and commercial scale," said Kal Patel, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of BrightInsight. "By aligning our platform with Havas' deep strategic influence and global reach, we can ensure that digital health solutions are successfully integrated into the brand's DNA and the patient's daily life, driving measurable impact for our partners and better outcomes for patients worldwide."

This partnership represents the latest in a series of strategic alignments by Havas Health that underscore its commitment to advancing healthcare communications and technology. Building on collaborations with innovative platforms such as Ostro and Vurvey, Havas Health continues to invest in solutions that help clients build trust, demonstrate value, and scale confidently within an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

¹ Source: Capgemini Consulting and HealthPrize Technologies; figure continues to be cited in industry reporting through 2025.

ABOUT HAVAS HEALTH NETWORK

Havas Health Network unites Havas Life, Havas Lynx, and Jacques, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Network. The network's approach is centered around making a meaningful difference and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands, and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, visit www.HavasHealth.com .

ABOUT BRIGHTINSIGHT

BrightInsight is the de facto global platform for biopharma patient persistence and adherence. As the only platform supporting regulated digital health across 60+ countries, BrightInsight is the trusted foundation for the world's largest biopharma brands. For life sciences companies pursuing digital transformation, the company offers the leading technology to rapidly develop, launch, and scale digital solutions. BrightInsight's cloud-based platform is the foundation for patient companion apps, digital-first patient support programs (PSP) and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions to improve medication persistence and adherence. For more details, visit BrightInsight's website , Blog , X and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Havas Health Network