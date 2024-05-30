HAVAS HEALTH WELCOMES CATHERINE BRASSINGTON-RICHARDS AS GLOBAL CLIENT DIRECTOR

A boomerang hire, she makes her way back to the network to represent the network to its largest global clients.

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Health announced today the return of Catherine Brassington-Richards as Global Client Director to oversee operations for some of the network's largest global clients. Alongside her US counterpart, Tomer Landa, she will work to deliver globalized client growth using the most innovative technologies and the best possible teams across the pharmaceutical and health and wellness industries.

Catherine Brassington-Richards (CNW Group/Havas Health Network)

Brassington-Richards comes from Iris, where she served as Global Chief Health Officer. Spending time with teams solving health business problems with teams whose expertise lay outside of the sector, she gained valuable knowledge on how pharmaceutical and health marketeers can better leverage core marketing skills of B2B and consumer experts. Before that, she had a nearly 13-year tenure at Havas, working with Havas Lynx and H4B Manchester in several account leadership roles.

"My previous roles have given me the opportunity to, on a small scale, hone my skills when it comes to bringing together multi-functional, pan-global teams to deliver the best possible results for clients," said Brassington-Richards. "Now, seeing the opportunities that exist across Havas with the increasing integration of creative and health verticals, it's an incredibly exciting proposition I really want to be a part of."

With 15 years of experience in pharmaceutical, health and life sciences marketing, she is dedicated to bringing teams together globally to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients. Her philosophy remains that both agency and client teams must be inspired by their partnership to create work which achieves business results and pushes brands forward.

Brassington-Richards will be based in London, United Kingdom, and report to Charles Houdoux, Partner and Chief Client Officer, Havas Health.

"Catherine has achieved a number of firsts in pharma," said Houdoux. "From developing the first iPad eDetails for GE Healthcare and Sanofi Diabetes to the first real-time responsive social media campaign for pharma with Sanofi-Genzyme, she is a seasoned expert that we've entrusted for years to deliver meaningful campaigns. Her innovation and digital expertise will accelerate the transformations undertaken by our global clients, and it's an honor to have her back in the Havas family to continue her tremendous work."

"One of the things I've missed about Havas is the people," added Brassington-Richards. "This role means that I'll be back working with a lot of friends, but also getting to make even more connections globally."

ABOUT HAVAS HEALTH NETWORK

Havas Health Network unites Havas Life, Havas Lynx, and Jacques, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around making a meaningful difference and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands, and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, visit www.HavasHealth.com.

SOURCE Havas Health Network