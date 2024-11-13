HAVAS HOSTS "GLP101 DAY," CONNECTING THE DOTS FOR TODAY AND TOMORROW'S GLP-1 USERS

Havas plans to welcome over 100 attendees and will feature thought leaders including Dorothy Gemmell, Chief Commercial Officer & President, GoodRx; Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder & CEO, Athletic Brewing Company; and John Lilliquist, SVP, Health, iHeartMedia.

"The three pillars of our offering – market monitoring, disruption mitigation, and opportunity creation – are what guided the inception of this conference," said Donna Murphy, Global CEO, Havas Creative & Health Networks. "As we continue to see the relationship develop between pharmaceutical and consumer brands, we know how important it is for Havas to have a voice in this conversation. Each session will provide both introductions and continued conversations surrounding tailor-made solutions we can build for our clients in this space."

GLP101 Day is comprised of four unique sessions covering the impact of these medications:

GLP-1s On Our Mind: As these therapies continue to change the landscape of weight management and metabolic health, their potential impacts extend far beyond physical transformation. This panel delves into the complex neurological and social implications of GLP-1s, exploring how they may be affecting the brain and societal attitudes.

As these therapies continue to change the landscape of weight management and metabolic health, their potential impacts extend far beyond physical transformation. This panel delves into the complex neurological and social implications of GLP-1s, exploring how they may be affecting the brain and societal attitudes. Curbing Your Consumption: The rise of GLP-1 receptor agonists is not just transforming individual health outcomes — it's poised to revolutionize consumer behavior on a broader scale. This panel explores the multifaceted impact of these medications, which are proving to limit consumption across various domains like food, alcohol, and other consumer goods.

The rise of GLP-1 receptor agonists is not just transforming individual health outcomes — it's poised to revolutionize consumer behavior on a broader scale. This panel explores the multifaceted impact of these medications, which are proving to limit consumption across various domains like food, alcohol, and other consumer goods. The Metabolic Mirror: GLP-1s are reshaping bodies, but they may also be reshaping societal perceptions of beauty. This panel dives into the profound implications of these medications on beauty standards and body image, and how they are inadvertently becoming catalysts for a potential paradigm shift in aesthetic ideals.

GLP-1s are reshaping bodies, but they may also be reshaping societal perceptions of beauty. This panel dives into the profound implications of these medications on beauty standards and body image, and how they are inadvertently becoming catalysts for a potential paradigm shift in aesthetic ideals. The Social Pulse: Social media platforms have reshaped the way health conversations evolve and how consumers engage with treatments like GLP-1 therapies. This panel brings together leading voices to explore the impact of social influence on consumer decision-making in the healthcare sector, focusing on GLP-1 treatments.

Havas' proprietary research on GLP-1s can be found in its Prosumer Report here. For more information regarding Havas' GLP-1 offering and how the network can help your brand thrive in this new landscape, click here.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with more than 23,000 people in over 100 markets sharing one single mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. To meet the needs of its clients, Havas has developed a seamlessly integrated strategy and operating system, Converged, fusing all its global expertise, tools and capabilities, to create, produce, and distribute personalized and optimized content and experiences on a large scale in real-time. With creative ideas at the heart of this unique model, supercharged by the latest data, technology and AI, but powered by humans, the teams work together with agility and in perfect synergy within Havas Villages to provide clients with tailor-made solutions that support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace, that prioritizes the well-being and professional development of its talents. Havas integrated into Vivendi, a global leader in media, entertainment, and communications, in December 2017. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com.

SOURCE Havas