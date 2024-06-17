HAVAS LAUNCHES CONSULTANCY DEDICATED TO GLP-1 INNOVATION

The network will deliver tailored resources for brands to adapt to the dynamic landscape and adjacent markets accelerated by disruptor drugs, like GLP-1s

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Havas announced the launch of its internal consultancy service designed to drive meaningful strategic solutions in response to disruptive innovations, such as GLP-1s. By recognizing the impact of semaglutide and liraglutide medications, Havas will leverage its unmatched DNA in the health and wellness sphere, along with its award-winning consumer brand expertise, to enhance client business strategies in the era of the GLP-1 revolution.

With the GLP-1 market projected to reach an estimated 31.5 million users by 2035, analysts consider the anti-obesity market one of the most disruptive opportunities in the biopharma sector.

In a recently published Prosumer report, Havas took an in-depth look at how people feel about GLP-1 drugs. Since the approval of the first semaglutide injection for obesity in 2017, the drug class has increased spending on fitness/gym related- expenses, clothing, vacations/travel, and mental health services. Users even spent more on clothing vs nonusers, according to Havas' own proprietary data as outlined below.

Percentage of users vs nonusers spending more on the following:

Fitness apparel, such as sneakers and exercise clothes (51% vs 16%)

Gym/health-related expenses (51% vs 16%)

Clothing (41% vs 17%)

Vacations/traveling (39% vs 17%)

Mental health services (30% vs 11%)

"The advent of GLP-1s will go down as a historic moment—eliciting seismic shifts across nearly every industry that our clients should be capitalizing on," said Donna Murphy, Global CEO, Havas Creative and Health Networks. "The disruption alarm bells are sounding. GLP-1 medications are the marriage between biopharma and consumer brands. And given our expertise across both health and consumer, we are well-positioned to guide brands as they navigate the untapped potential of this transformation."

Havas' new offering is built on three pillars:

Market Monitoring & Future Forecasting (real-time science intelligence, predictive data analytics and consulting, global cultural/societal trends analyses)

(real-time science intelligence, predictive data analytics and consulting, global cultural/societal trends analyses) Disruption Mitigation (strategic risk advisory, business and brand consulting)

(strategic risk advisory, business and brand consulting) Opportunity Creation & Acceleration (new business models leveraging the transformation in unexpected ways)

Its newly dedicated GLP-1 consultancy is staffed with a diverse team of professionals that include strategists, creatives, physicians, medical anthropologists, biostatisticians and leaders in AI, CX and Data. Havas has already successfully supported numerous pharma, retail, food and luxury brands in their transformations. The agency is well-positioned as the indispensable leader for any brand wishing to best navigate this massive disruption.

As a full-service creative agency with the largest health communications network in the world, Havas is uniquely deployed subsequently provide bespoke recommendations that assist brands in leveraging GLP-1 advancements effectively. For more information about our new offering and how Havas can help your brand thrive in the GLP-1 landscape, read the full Prosumer Report here and reach out to Jules Mayer-Janovic at [email protected].

ABOUT HAVAS HEALTH NETWORK

Havas Health Network unites Havas Life, Havas Lynx and Jacques, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health business and practices of the Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around making a meaningful difference and has the talent, tenacity and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world.

SOURCE Havas Worldwide, LLC