HAVAS LAUNCHES 'SHAPE SHIFTING' - A CREATOR-LED CONTENT PLATFORM, DEBUTING WITH THE GLP-1 REVOLUTION

Havas enters the creator-led, serialized content space with Shape Shifting, a new platform to help brands lead cultural and health conversations.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Havas launched Shape Shifting — its first-ever creator-led, serialized content platform focused on the unfolding GLP-1 revolution — at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). By combining medical and cultural expertise with episodic content targeted to GLP-1-curious and current users, this platform marks Havas' bold step into building an editorially driven media property.

In partnership with Made In Network, one of the world's leading producers and publishers of creator-led programming, Shape Shifting explores the cultural and scientific transformation sparked by GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

Amidst the crowded social conversation on the topic, Shape Shifting provides an objective and trusted, science-led alternative to separate fact from fiction. Created in partnership with medical professionals and creative leaders, the series educates audiences on the profound micro and macro shifts in culture associated with GLP-1 use. Shape Shifting offers brands a credible and engaging way to connect with a wide, curious audience while redefining how brands can lead in this new media environment.

"The rise of GLP-1s demands more than commentary—it requires leadership," said Lars Bengston, Chief Content Officer, Havas. "Shape Shifting is a clear demonstration of what's possible when we invest in our own editorially driven platforms. By anchoring the series on YouTube and following the principles of cross-platform publishing, we're meeting audiences where they are, showcasing how brands can build sustained engagement around their expertise."

This groundbreaking first installment focusing on GLP-1 treatments, bridges health, culture, and commerce through trusted storytelling. With Shape Shifting as its first entry in the creator-driven content space, Havas is setting a new standard for how serialized episodic online can turn a brand's given expertise into its greatest asset - building compelling narratives and creating unparalleled engagement in today's modern content-dominated era.

Havas is debuting Shape Shifting at CES 2025. The presentation will explore how GLP-1s are driving a cultural shift and why brands must lead with credibility in an online world dominated by creators.

Watch the first three episodes of Shape Shifting here.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications networks, with more than 22,000 people in over 100 countries sharing one single mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. Havas has developed a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages around the world, covering all communication activities. The teams of the three business units, Havas Creative Network, Havas Media Network, and Havas Health Network, work together with agility and in perfect synergy to offer tailor-made, innovative solutions to clients who support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong and can be themselves and thrive. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com.

