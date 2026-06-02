Havas Launches VOLYUM, a Record Label Reimagining Brand-Artist Collaboration

VOLYUM partners with Virgin Music Group for Global Distribution

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - In a bold move to reshape how music and marketing intersect, Havas announced today the launch of VOLYUM, a next-gen record label that drives collaboration between emerging artists and global brands. In partnership with Virgin Music Group, VOLYUM offers a dynamic model where original music powers brand narratives while fueling new commercial paths for independent talent well beyond traditional placements.

VOLYUM. Fueled by artists. Powered by brands. (CNW Group/Havas Worldwide, LLC)

The launch comes at a time when music is more central than ever to advertising, social storytelling, and platform-first campaigns. The label is brought to life by Art of Sound, Havas' global sonic marketing agency, and led by Emmy Award-winning and Billboard chart-topping musician turned marketer, Damien Escobar. The first VOLYUM projects will debut this fall, with select brand partners across industries, built on the belief that music is central to brand strategy.

"As sound continues to shape culture and connection, VOLYUM marks an important evolution in how we help brands build deeper, more desirable relationships with people," said Yannick Bolloré, CEO of Havas. "Bringing these capabilities together in a strategic, integrated way has long been a shared ambition. By uniting the power of music, the cultural impact of emerging artists, and the strategic vision of Damien and the Art of Sound team, we are creating a new platform for brands to engage audiences, offering intentional and emotionally resonant audio music experiences."

VOLYUM will bring the vast resources of Havas to help connect its artists with brands around the world. For artists, VOLYUM provides access to world-class brands, global distribution, and the kind of visibility that propels careers forward, while staying true to their voice. For brands, it's a smarter way to participate in culture, by collaborating on campaigns with the emerging talent as the creative driving force.

Virgin Music Group will help VOLYUM's creative collaborations gain global distribution, promotional firepower, and label services from one of the world's leading partners to independent entrepreneurs.

"This is where marketing and music meet with purpose," said Damien Escobar, CEO of Art of Sound and Chief Music Officer of Havas. "We built VOLYUM to give rising artists access to the resources and reach they deserve, while also giving brands a way to participate in culture that feels intentional, not interruptive."

"At Virgin Music Group, we're always looking to support innovative models that elevate independent artists and push the industry forward," said Nat Pastor, Co-CEO of Virgin Music Group. "Partnering with Havas to bring VOLYUM to life is exactly that. It's about amplifying new voices and unlocking real opportunities through brand collaboration done right."

Learn more at www.volyumrecords.com.

ABOUT HAVAS

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people in over 100 countries. With the ambition to help brands unlock Growth, Powered by Desire, Havas brings together creativity, media, technology and production capabilities to build strong, desirable brands that people genuinely want to engage with. Its integrated model is supported by Converged.AI, the Group's operating system that unifies data, technology and AI to deliver optimized, scalable marketing solutions across the full customer journey. AI-driven, fueled by human ingenuity, and grounded in the belief that desire drives both brand performance and business outcomes, Havas teams collaborate within Havas Villages worldwide to cultivate reputation, relevance and longterm preference for clients. Havas is equally committed to its people, fostering inclusive, responsible and inspiring workplaces where talent can thrive, because desire also starts from within. Further information is available at www.havas.com.

ABOUT ART OF SOUND

Art of Sound (AOS), a global specialty service from Havas, is a leading sonic marketing agency, where audio branding, strategic sonic storytelling, and music production collide. In a crowded market, AOS knows how to help brands find their unique voice in culture, using the power of sound to spark emotion, stay unforgettable, and build lasting legacy. AOS has a playbook that doesn't involve just following trends, AOS sets them, creating auditory experiences that are relevant and align seamlessly with a brand's identity and values. Whether it's a bold sonic campaign, an immersive sonic identity, or an innovative sonic approach, every note is intentional and designed to resonate. And with an award-winning team of musicians, strategists, creative directors, producers, and composers, AOS takes sound a step further, turning it into a story that amplifies a brand's message, shapes its image, and keeps the brand apart of the cultural conversation.

About Virgin Music Group

Virgin Music Group is the world's leading partner to independent music companies and artists who require a standalone team with global infrastructure and local expertise in every major music market around the world. Virgin Music Group offers compelling, efficient, and highly flexible global solutions with the most advanced marketing technology available for independent record labels, artists, and entrepreneurs who want to succeed. www.virginmusic.com

SOURCE Havas Worldwide, LLC