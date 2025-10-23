HAVAS LYNX LAUNCHES NEW WHITE PAPER "DOCTORED TRUTHS" URGING PHARMA TO LEAD THE FIGHT AGAINST HEALTH MISINFORMATION

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Lynx, a leading global healthcare communications agency, today announced the launch of its latest white paper, "Doctored Truths." The comprehensive report exposes the escalating crisis of health misinformation and disinformation, which has been ranked the world's top short-term risk for the second consecutive year. Havas Lynx calls upon the pharmaceutical industry to leverage its unique position and vast clinical data to combat this growing threat to patient health and public trust.

The "Doctored Truths" white paper highlights a critical erosion of trust in medical expertise, with proprietary Point.1 data revealing declining confidence in healthcare professionals (HCPs) across generations, and only half of patients trusting non-government organisations like the WHO. As patients increasingly turn to digital platforms for health guidance, nearly one-third of social media health content now contains misinformation, leaving individuals vulnerable to conspiracy theories, viral fads, and unqualified advice.

The tangible impact of this misinformation overload is stark:

Four out of five HCPs believe their patients have experienced physical or mental harm due to misinformation

A third of patients regret a health decision made based on misinformation

61% of HCPs report that misinformation has caused a loss of trust between them and their patients

This crisis is affecting every therapy area, undermining public health, social cohesion, and even economic stability, particularly impacting vulnerable groups where scientific understanding is limited or access to care is constrained.

"The spread of health misinformation isn't just a concern; it's a profound threat to patient well-being and the very foundation of evidence-based medicine," says Claire Knapp, Chief Executive Officer at Havas Lynx. "Our 'Doctored Truths' white paper not only illuminates the scale of this problem but also underscores the immense responsibility and opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry. Pharma could hold the antidote – with its deep scientific expertise and extensive reach, it is uniquely positioned to reclaim trust and safeguard health outcomes. It's not just an ethical imperative, but a strategic necessity for the industry's future."

The expectations for the pharmaceutical sector to act are clear. Point.1 data shows that 71% of HCPs believe pharma has a responsibility to tackle misinformation, yet only 41% feel enough is currently being done.

To read the full "Doctored Truths" report and learn how your organisation can contribute to this vital initiative, please visit our website.

About Havas Lynx

Havas Lynx is a leading healthcare communications agency, named one of the top three healthcare agencies in the world by Cannes Lions in 2024, with a full-service global offering and almost 500 multidisciplinary specialists in Manchester, London, and New York. They bring together fresh perspectives, creative thinking, and a progressive, collaborative approach to partner with their clients, healthcare professionals, and patients in finding solutions for the modern-day healthcare landscape.

Visit the Havas Lynx website for more information: https://havaslynx.com/

About Point.1

Point.1, a proprietary data solution from Havas Lynx, provides one of the most comprehensive global views of healthcare professional (HCP) attitudes, beliefs, behaviours, and influences to enable more powerful HCP strategies and experiences.

SOURCE Havas Lynx