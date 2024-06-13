Havas Pulls Back the Curtain on Consumer Perspectives Around the Future of Generative AI in Latest Prosumer Report

Most consumers realize the revolutionary potential of generative AI and are excited about its

potential to make the world a better place, despite the risks

PARIS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, BETC Havas unveiled the latest edition of its Prosumer Report, "GEN AI: What Kind of World Will We Live In?" The report takes an in-depth look at how people feel about the impact of AI and Generative AI (Gen AI), how people will (or won't) use it in the future, and how it will impact our everyday lives.

To answer these questions, BETC Havas surveyed more than 14,000 respondents in 32 markets across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. The findings reveal current perspectives around the future of AI and Gen AI from mainstream consumers and Prosumers, forward- thinking market drivers that provide a look at what these trends and perspectives will be in six to 18 months.

The report found that while not everyone feels the same about the future of Gen AI, one thing virtually everyone can agree on is that it is a revolutionary technology that will change everything (97% of Prosumers and 90% of mainstream respondents).

85% of Prosumers and 65% of mainstream respondents have used gen AI tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Dall-E, etc.

72% of Prosumers believe AI mastery will be closely tied to job security, compared to 60% of mainstream respondents.

"Advancements in gen AI have hit the public sphere so quickly it has been tough for people to wrap their heads around what it means for us individually and as a society," said Clément Boisseau, Global Chief Strategy Officer, BETC Havas. "As with most technology breakthroughs, the early adopters pave the way for future innovation, so it's important to look at how forward- thinking Prosumers feel about the future of gen AI today to gauge how future developments will be received by mainstream audiences."

The report explored perceptions around how AI and Gen AI will impact our everyday lives as well as greater societal issues such as safety, government, healthcare, and education.

HERE COMES THE NEW MESS .AI.H. Even though we've barely dipped our toes into the waters of gen AI, around 9 in 10 Prosumers are already amazed by its potential, and nearly three-quarters of them think the current wave of AI tools will reshape society.

.AI.H. Even though we've barely dipped our toes into the waters of gen AI, around 9 in 10 Prosumers are already amazed by its potential, and nearly three-quarters of them think the current wave of AI tools will reshape society. AI AS PROBLEM-SOLVER. Nearly two-thirds of Prosumers (53% mainstream) believe AI can help in the fight against climate change and half are hopeful that AI can eliminate unemployment (42% mainstream) and reduce political conflict (39% mainstream).

Nearly two-thirds of Prosumers (53% mainstream) believe AI can help in the fight against climate change and half are hopeful that AI can eliminate unemployment (42% mainstream) and reduce political conflict (39% mainstream). WHAT'S IN IT FOR ME? 46% of Prosumers and 64% of mainstream respondents think AI will kill a lot of jobs in the near future, but not theirs (8% Prosumers and 26% mainstream). In fact, 87% of Prosumers and 73% of mainstream respondents believe AI will take away the less interesting tasks of their job and help them focus on the most interesting parts.

46% of Prosumers and 64% of mainstream respondents think AI will kill a lot of jobs in the near future, but not theirs (8% Prosumers and 26% mainstream). In fact, 87% of Prosumers THE NEW AI SOCIETY: RULES AND BARRIERS. Prosumers believe that as a society, we should push AI innovation to improve education, safety, and medicine the most. However, they're not ready for AI to take over everywhere with less than half of Prosumers and only a third of mainstream respondents feeling that AI is ready to participate in surgery.

Prosumers Prosumers HOW CAN BRANDS WIN AT AI? 88% of Prosumers and 67% of mainstream respondents feel strongly that AI should be used by brands to personalize products and services, but both groups still prefer to talk to a human customer service representative (72% Prosumers and 76% mainstream).

"Perceptions of the impact of AI and gen AI are an interesting microcosm of human behavior," said Sébastien Houdusse, Global Chief Strategy Officer, BETC Havas. "Consumers see the potential for both good and bad outcomes and want to capitalize on the benefits while not believing the downsides will impact them personally. For brands and marketers, there's a green light to leverage gen AI to improve experiences, but any missteps could be met with harsh consequences from unexpecting consumers amazed at how the technology is changing the world around them."

To learn more, access the full report here and follow Havas on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications networks, with more than 22,000 people in over 100 countries sharing one single mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. Havas has developed a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages around the world, covering all communication activities. The teams of the three business units, Havas Creative Network, Havas Media Network, and Havas Health Network, work together with agility and in perfect synergy to offer tailor-made, innovative solutions to clients who support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong and can be themselves and thrive. Havas integrated into Vivendi, a global leader in media, entertainment, and communications, in December 2017.

SOURCE Havas