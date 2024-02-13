HAVAS REFORMS THE TRADITIONAL ADVERTISING MODEL WITH THE LAUNCH OF HAVAS CONSUMER HEALTH

News provided by

Havas Worldwide, LLC

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas announced today the launch of Havas Consumer Health (HCH), their Creative Network's first lifestyle health & wellness brand agency specializing in accessible OTC and wellness brands. The agency will partner with clients across multiple categories including skincare and body treatments, functional foods, baby care, contraception, menopause, men's health, naturopathic medicine, wearable tech and much more.

HCH marries experience and a deep understanding of health & wellness marketing from Havas Health & You, the global leader in health and wellness communications, with the creative and consumer-focused excellence of the Havas Creative Network.

As it did with the introduction of Welltainment℠ and the "Superhuman" report, HCH will deliver meaningful work that not only inspires wellness but changes the way people think about their health and wellness.

"Havas Consumer Health is a uniquely blended agency born from the insight that consumers are increasingly taking ownership of their health and wellness," shared Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Health & You and Havas Creative Network. "We see an incredible opportunity to help brands drive that journey and close the delta in the siloed consumer and traditional health advertising landscapes."

HCH emerged from a team already working with clients in the OTC space, which achieved 54% growth in 2023. Led by new CEO, Dan Weaden and CCO, Paul Kinsella, the agency offers full-service expertise, with particular specializations in behavioral economics, influencer and content strategy, and holistic media planning and activation. HCH exemplifies the "One Havas" approach, a strategy Murphy has underscored since adding the creative network to her remit, as CEO of Havas Health & You.

"The most competitive brands recognize the value in separating their consumer health businesses to meet changing consumer needs," explained Dan Weaden, Havas Consumer Health CEO. "The accessibility and sophistication of wearables, data and health information has led to more personalized healthcare journeys. Consumers are increasingly more empowered to take charge and make more informed and confident choices about how they care for themselves. Our goal is to make our clients' brands visible, engaging, and influential, so we can help them be chosen in this crowded and rapidly evolving space."

In a further show of commitment to the consumer health and wellness category, HCH Germany will be launched in Q1 2024. It's the next step in establishing a consumer health agency network with strategic locations around the world. Each hub will consist of a team of experts within strategy, creative, CX and client services—hand-picked for their experience in consumer/FMCG advertising and the healthcare space.

About Havas Consumer Health

Havas Consumer Health is a first-of-its-kind, omni-channel consumer healthcare agency, that believes better knowledge means better health.

With expertise across behavioral economics, content, influencer, distribution landscape, health equity, and holistic media planning and activation, Havas Consumer Health connects consumers and clients to bring about individualized focus on self-care, self-management, and self-choice.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications networks, with more than 22,000 people in over 100 countries sharing one single mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. Havas has developed a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages around the world, covering all communication activities. The teams of the three business units, Havas Creative Network, Havas Media Network, and Havas Health & You, work together with agility and in perfect synergy to offer tailor-made, innovative solutions to clients who support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong and can be themselves and thrive. Havas integrated into Vivendi, a global leader in media, entertainment, and communications, in December 2017. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com

SOURCE Havas Worldwide, LLC

Also from this source

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP TRANSFORMS RETIREMENT PLANNING; CALLS ON CONSUMERS TO SHIFT TO ACTION PLANNING

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP TRANSFORMS RETIREMENT PLANNING; CALLS ON CONSUMERS TO SHIFT TO ACTION PLANNING

New campaign from Lincoln Financial and Havas, "The Action Plan," is reframing the way the financial category portrays 50+ and the life they want...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.