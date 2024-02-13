HAVAS REFORMS THE TRADITIONAL ADVERTISING MODEL WITH THE LAUNCH OF HAVAS CONSUMER HEALTH

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas announced today the launch of Havas Consumer Health (HCH), their Creative Network's first lifestyle health & wellness brand agency specializing in accessible OTC and wellness brands. The agency will partner with clients across multiple categories including skincare and body treatments, functional foods, baby care, contraception, menopause, men's health, naturopathic medicine, wearable tech and much more.

HCH marries experience and a deep understanding of health & wellness marketing from Havas Health & You, the global leader in health and wellness communications, with the creative and consumer-focused excellence of the Havas Creative Network.

As it did with the introduction of Welltainment℠ and the "Superhuman" report, HCH will deliver meaningful work that not only inspires wellness but changes the way people think about their health and wellness.

"Havas Consumer Health is a uniquely blended agency born from the insight that consumers are increasingly taking ownership of their health and wellness," shared Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Health & You and Havas Creative Network. "We see an incredible opportunity to help brands drive that journey and close the delta in the siloed consumer and traditional health advertising landscapes."

HCH emerged from a team already working with clients in the OTC space, which achieved 54% growth in 2023. Led by new CEO, Dan Weaden and CCO, Paul Kinsella, the agency offers full-service expertise, with particular specializations in behavioral economics, influencer and content strategy, and holistic media planning and activation. HCH exemplifies the "One Havas" approach, a strategy Murphy has underscored since adding the creative network to her remit, as CEO of Havas Health & You.

"The most competitive brands recognize the value in separating their consumer health businesses to meet changing consumer needs," explained Dan Weaden, Havas Consumer Health CEO. "The accessibility and sophistication of wearables, data and health information has led to more personalized healthcare journeys. Consumers are increasingly more empowered to take charge and make more informed and confident choices about how they care for themselves. Our goal is to make our clients' brands visible, engaging, and influential, so we can help them be chosen in this crowded and rapidly evolving space."

In a further show of commitment to the consumer health and wellness category, HCH Germany will be launched in Q1 2024. It's the next step in establishing a consumer health agency network with strategic locations around the world. Each hub will consist of a team of experts within strategy, creative, CX and client services—hand-picked for their experience in consumer/FMCG advertising and the healthcare space.

About Havas Consumer Health

Havas Consumer Health is a first-of-its-kind, omni-channel consumer healthcare agency, that believes better knowledge means better health.

With expertise across behavioral economics, content, influencer, distribution landscape, health equity, and holistic media planning and activation, Havas Consumer Health connects consumers and clients to bring about individualized focus on self-care, self-management, and self-choice.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications networks, with more than 22,000 people in over 100 countries sharing one single mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. Havas has developed a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages around the world, covering all communication activities. The teams of the three business units, Havas Creative Network, Havas Media Network, and Havas Health & You, work together with agility and in perfect synergy to offer tailor-made, innovative solutions to clients who support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong and can be themselves and thrive. Havas integrated into Vivendi, a global leader in media, entertainment, and communications, in December 2017. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com.

SOURCE Havas Worldwide, LLC