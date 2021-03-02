Havas Taps YuLife for Company-Wide Rollout of their Tech-Based Wellbeing Program

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife, the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life, today announced a new strategic partnership with advertising and communications business Havas Group UK. The partnership forms part of Havas' strategic objective of creating a differentiated workplace experience that positively impacts the health and wellbeing of the company's employees. Through the partnership, over 2,200 Havas employees will now benefit from YuLife's comprehensive life and wellness insurance - an employee wellbeing and engagement package which includes life and critical illness cover, income protection, 24/7 virtual GP access, EAP mental health support, and rewards through the bespoke YuLife app.

Havas are rolling out the offering across its entire workforce following a robust trial involving 5% of staff. AI-based data insights gathered demonstrated the overwhelmingly positive impact of YuLife's platform on employees' mental, physical and financial health, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"At Havas, our mission is to make a meaningful difference to the brands, the businesses, and the lives of the people we work with, and this guiding principle of meaningfulness is central to everything we do," said Ewen MacPherson, Group Chief People Officer, Havas Group UK. "Amidst the challenges we have all faced over the past year, maintaining the wellbeing of our people continues to be a strategic priority for us as a company. YuLife has given us the tools to make the most of our existing insurance investment and go the extra mile to boost employee wellbeing, providing us with an ideal platform to help our people lead better and healthier lives. I look forward to seeing YuLife continuing to use its innovative technology to reinforce our award-winning wellbeing strategy which we see as crucial to maintaining a positive company culture at Havas and creating a more meaningful and productive workplace."

"I am thrilled that a well-renowned business innovator like Havas has partnered with YuLife to bolster the mental, physical and financial wellbeing of its employees," said Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder, YuLife. "The clear positive impact of our platform on Havas' employees demonstrates that financial products can be used as a force for good, and companies can simultaneously show care for employees' wellbeing while also bolstering their long-term financial security through accessible insurance policies."

YuLife combines protection through insurance, prevention through wellbeing activities and engagement through rewards. Pioneering a new kind of insurance for businesses, YuLife actively reduces risk for the insurer through promoting and incentivizing healthy lifestyle change, which in turn enhances policyholders' overall wellbeing. Alongside an extensive range of support services, YuLife members also gain access to the YuLife app, through which users can earn bonuses and discounts from leading UK brands in return for completing everyday wellbeing activities, such as walking, cycling, meditation and mindfulness. Crucially for businesses, the YuLife app feeds anonymised indicators of employees' physical and mental wellbeing, such as average step counts or meditation minutes, back to the employer, allowing companies to make real-time updates to wellbeing programmes based on employees' true needs. These changes impact employees directly and also benefit businesses themselves, with 87% of UK employees saying that they are more likely to stay with an employer who looks after their wellbeing.

YuLife is a tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life and turn financial products into a force for good. By harnessing the power of gamification and the latest behavioural science, YuLife insurance rewards healthy living and puts everyday wellness within reach of everyone. Founded in 2016, YuLife is headquartered in London and backed by serial investors and VCs including Creandum, MMC Ventures, Notion Capital, LocalGlobe and Anthemis Exponential Ventures.

