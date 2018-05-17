Havas Tonic Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer Phil Silvestri Joins Tuesday's Children Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday's Children, the leading nonprofit organization providing long-term support to communities, families, and individuals impacted by terrorism or the loss of a family member in the military, has added well-known advertising executive Phil Silvestri to its board of directors.

Phil Silvestri is managing director and chief creative officer of Havas Tonic and a board member for Tuesday's Children

Silvestri is currently managing director and chief creative officer of Havas Tonic, the consumer health and wellness division of Havas New York. Havas Worldwide is an award-winning, fully integrated global advertising company, specializing in marketing, design, digital, corporate communications and social media.

"Phil has been a supporter and respected colleague for several years," said Terry Sears, executive director of Tuesday's Children. "We have always valued Phil's insight and guidance on how to expand our organization and improve the services we offer. I am greatly looking forward to Phil's increased involvement as a board member and us being able to take advantage of his experience and creativity."

Silvestri has created some of the most successful advertising campaigns in recent history for a variety of the world's most recognizable brands. In the automotive world, he introduced the Volvo C70, which was considered to be the manufacturer's first "sexy" vehicle. In the consumer electronics sector, Silvestri introduced the world to the first flat television. In the fast-food business, he changed the industry with Subway's "Eat Fresh" campaign. Silvestri also got the country "Gellin'" with Dr. Scholl's gel insoles, repositioned Select Comfort mattresses to the "Sleep Number Bed" and turned Claritin from a prescription allergy brand into the number one over-the-counter brand with his "Live Claritin Clear" campaign.

A supporter of Tuesday's Children for many years, Silvestri has created several films and commercials for the organization. "This organization started because of an immediate need and has since expanded its programs and services to be the leading nonprofit that supports the long-term well-being of individuals and families who have been impacted by terrorism or have suffered the loss of someone in the military," said Silvestri. "The number of people impacted by terrorism and military action is growing at an alarming rate and it's critical we take care of them."

Tuesday's Children was originally founded to help those impacted by the events of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, and has since expanded to become the leading nonprofit organization providing long-term support to communities, families, and individuals around the world impacted by terrorism or the loss of a family member in the military. Tuesday's Children offers a time-tested, long-term approach that enables families and communities to heal, recover and thrive. Among the programs offered by the organization are youth support and guidance, health and wellness counseling, career guidance, adult and family services and community outreach. The organization is headquartered in New York. More information can be found at TuesdaysChildren.org, and on social media (Twitter: @TuesdaysChldrn, Instagram: @TuesdaysChldrn, Facebook: /TuesdaysChildren, LinkedIn: Tuesday's Children).

Contact: Steve Honig, The Honig Company, LLC, 818-986-4300, press@honigllc.com

Related Images

phil-silvestri.jpg

Phil Silvestri

Phil Silvestri is managing director and chief creative officer of Havas Tonic and a board member for Tuesday's Children

tuesdays-children.jpg

Tuesday's Children

Tuesday's Children is the leading nonprofit organization providing long-term support to communities, families and individuals impacted by terrorism or the loss of a family member in the military.

Related Links

Tuesday's Children

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/havas-tonic-managing-director-and-chief-creative-officer-phil-silvestri-joins-tuesdays-children-board-of-directors-300650393.html

SOURCE Tuesday's Children

Related Links

https://www.tuesdayschildren.org

