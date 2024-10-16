HAVAS' TRIPTK INTRODUCES NEW CHAIRMAN ADVISORY ROLE

Dr. Marcus Collins will advise on growth strategy for the agency.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - TRIPTK, a global brand transformation partner under the Havas Creative Network, announced today the appointment of Dr. Marcus Collins as Chairman of the Advisory Board. In this role, he will serve as a senior advisor and advocate to advance the growth and standing of the agency.

Collins is an award-winning marketer and cultural translator. He formerly served as the Chief Strategy Officer at Wieden+Kennedy New York and is a current marketing professor for the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Collins is a recipient of Ad Age's 40 Under 40 and Crain's Business' Under 40 awards, and an inductee into the American Advertising Federation's (AAF) Advertising Hall of Fame.

"We're eager to welcome Dr. Collins to TRIPTK as a highly valuable addition to our community," said Sam Hornsby, Founder & CEO, TRIPTK. "As a professional dedicated to bridging the academic-practitioner gap, he has the background not only to help advance TRIPTK's growth, but to also provide leader mentorship as our people navigate business challenges and opportunities. Our strong shared interest in harnessing the power of culture to drive commercial outcomes makes this a natural and powerful partnership."

In recent years TRIPTK has expanded its presence globally, opening regional hubs in London and Singapore to service a growing portfolio of B2B and B2C multinational clients that includes iconic brands such as Microsoft, VF Corporation, Diageo, Estee Lauder Companies, Netflix and Marriott International. The agency has become renowned for partnering with brand leaders at critical inflection points, such as their recent re-brand and re-launch of the Consumer Technology Association and the post-merger brand creation of Endeavor Health.

Collins has launched successful campaigns like "Cliff Paul" for State Farm, the Made In America Music Festival, and Google's "Real Tone" technology — among others. Before his tenure in advertising, he worked in music and technology as a startup co-founder. He is also the author of the best-selling book, For the Culture, which examines the relationship between culture and human behavior.

"I feel fortunate to join a network of such accomplished professionals at TRIPTK," said Collins. "The culture of innovation and excellence runs deep here, with a history of creating value for some of the most iconic brands. I'm excited to see how we challenge each other to continue making a meaningful difference."

TRIPTK is a global brand transformation partner. We shape the brands that shape culture. Our multidisciplinary team is built to solve multidimensional brand challenges, harnessing the power of culture to create enduring brand value. Proud partner to blue chip portfolios and iconic brands across sectors, we apply our values of curiosity, connection, collaboration, and courage to create transformative value for our clients. Learn more at www.triptk.com

