Have a Favorite Fel-Pro® Story? Share it at FelPro100.com to Join Brand's 100th Anniversary Celebration

Whether it's about your first gasket installation, that time you earned a customer's trust by solving a chronic leak, or perhaps your first racing win powered by a Fel-Pro-sealed engine, you can join the 100th anniversary celebration and share your story at www.FelPro100.com between 9 a.m. ET on April 5 and 12:59 p.m. ET on April 9, 2018.

"Fel-Pro's 100th anniversary campaign celebrates a century of industry leadership and, above all, customer loyalty. It shines a spotlight on the multiple generations of technicians, engine builders, racing teams and Fel-Pro employees that have helped build this great brand. We want them to enjoy the spotlight by telling their stories throughout our anniversary celebration," said Fel-Pro Brand Manager Ann Skrycki-Mohler.

The first 100 participants who share stories will qualify for a free Fel-Pro 100th anniversary package featuring a personalized, made-in-the-USA forged stainless steel collectible mug and personalized tool box decal. One grand-prize winner will be selected at random to receive the 100th anniversary package plus a Fel-Pro Gear Store gift card valued at $500 (USD).

In addition to the "100 Stories in 100 Hours" promotion, the Fel-Pro anniversary celebration will span an extensive schedule of customer-focused activities culminating in an industry and community open house on July 21, 2018, at the Fel-Pro engineering, manufacturing and distribution complex in Skokie, Ill.

Founded July 5, 1918, in Chicago, Fel-Pro is North America's predominant brand of replacement gaskets and seals. Key to this success has been the brand's unrelenting focus on addressing the unique demands of the repair environment and the needs of professionals, racers and other customers. Fel-Pro products feature an array of premium materials and innovative, proprietary designs engineered to help ensure a trouble-free seal and ensure fast, easy installation.

To learn more about Fel-Pro Gaskets and the "100 Stories in 100 Hours" promotion, please visit www.FelPro100.com. Like Fel-Pro on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FelProGaskets, follow the @FelProGaskets Twitter handle or connect with the brand on Instagram at www.instagram.com/FelProGaskets.

Fel-Pro® 100 Stories in 100 Hours Sweepstakes. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Starts on April 5, 2018 at 9:00:00 a.m. ET and ends on April 9, 2018 at 12:59:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico, and Canada (excluding Quebec), who are 18 years of age or older, and the age of majority in their state/province/territory of residence at the time of entry. The first one-hundred (100) entrants to supply a valid entry will receive a Fel-Pro® swag package valued at $50.00 USD. One (1) Grand Prize: a $500.00 USD Fel-Pro gear gift card to be redeemed at BuyFelProGear.com. Void in Quebec and where prohibited. For complete Official Rules including details on how to enter, visit www.FelPro100.com. Sponsor: Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC, 27300 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan 48034 USA.

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.



Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.



Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, National®, Nüral®, Payen®, Sealed Power® and Speed-Pro® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Abex®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.

Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMmotorparts.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (Federal-Mogul Motorparts) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@fmmotorparts.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

