“Have an Olive Day” campaign makes its final stop in San Francisco with prestigious Chef José Andrés

Besides being healthy and tasty, European olives have been found to be a source of natural antioxidant Vitamin E and a staple food of the Mediterranean diet. With the help of "Have an Olive Day" brand ambassador Chef José Andrés, consumers can learn more about their range of benefits. "European olives are in my blood, and I embrace the opportunity to educate U.S. consumers on their versatility and history," says Chef José Andrés.

European olives are more than a versatile food, they're also an economic driver. Spain is the world leader in the production and exports of table olives, and The United States is the main destination with more than 165 million pounds imported each year.

The campaign, which previously stopped in Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York City, made its final stop in San Francisco. The renowned Northern California city, known for its innovative, vibrant and artisanal food culture, served as an ideal location to play host.

Guests of the event were welcomed into San Francisco's Ferry Building, the historic waterfront location whose tower is also inspired by the Giralda in Seville, Spain. The Grand Hall served as the backdrop for the event, where Chef José Andrés shared the mission of the campaign and the good results obtained during these three years with more than 25 media and influencers.

In addition, guests were able to enjoy tasty dishes created by Chef José Andrés, such as Gildas with Manzanilla olives; San Francisco "Toast Craze" with Spanish goat cheese and Queen Olives; and Spanish tortilla with Manzanilla Olives stuffed with Pimiento.

To learn more about the campaign and find delicious recipes, please visit www.haveanoliveday.eu and follow the campaign on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @HaveAnOliveDay.

About INTERACEITUNA and Olives from Spain

INTERACEITUNA is the Interprofessional Organization of Table Olives recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food that represents the whole sector for producing, processing and marketing table olives. Created to implement different programs and activities of general interest, INTERACEITUNA promotes knowledge of Spanish table olives and carries out research and development related to production and production techniques. INTERACEITUNA has partnered with the European Union to promote this product.

