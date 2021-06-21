Have Dog, Will Travel - Get Joy + Co. FRESH FREEZE-DRIED Brings Convenience To The Fresh Dog Food Category

"Our purpose is to unleash wellness for dogs everywhere. Our new Fresh Freeze-Dried raw is a transformational product, designed specifically to drive exceptional energy and digestive health outcomes. These amazing, unconditionally loving animals are only with us for a small percentage of our lives so keeping them healthy should be our collective responsibility," said Tom Arrix, founder of Get Joy + Co.

A recent national survey by the Get Joy + Co. team ( available here ) reveals that over the past year, 82% of respondents agree that they want to bring their dog to more places in the future, and 80% don't leave their dog home as often as they used to.

"Dog ownership and a life on the go do NOT have to be mutually exclusive. Fresh Freeze-Dried means your dog can be a greater part of your life without your needing to sacrifice on nutritional choices or convenience. This is a travel-friendly fresh option so no dog needs to be left behind," says Alexandra Rogers, Director of Marketing and Community at Get Joy + Co.

Why Freeze-Dried:

Freeze-drying premium fresh proteins, grains, and vegetables retains around 97% of the vitamins and minerals, locking in all the flavors and smells of each high-quality ingredient.

Freeze-Dried offers the ease of kibble and health benefits of fresh. Just scoop and serve. Rehydrate if you'd like, or serve as-is. Get Joy + Co. Fresh Freeze-Dried remains fresh up to 24 months, no fridge or freezer needed.

About Get Joy + Co.:

Get Joy + Co. is food with purpose that focuses on wellness and prevention for your pet. Get Joy + Co. believes there is a direct correlation between the quality of our food and the quality of our lives. Nutrition has long been used to treat and prevent disease, just as diet and exercise are paramount to overall health and longevity of life for both people and pets.

Get Joy + Co.'s holistic dog wellness experience offers fresh full meals, fresh toppers or mix-ins, Freeze Dried Organ Treats, chews including 100% all natural bully sticks and naturally shed Elk + Deer Antlers, and now Fresh Freeze-Dried Meals. All products are available as single one time purchase or via subscription with additional cost savings through the Get Joy + Co. website at GetJoyFood.com

