Have Fun and Stay Safe With Q99.7 at Atlanta's 2021 Music Midtown Festival!

Also, while you enjoy the music, keep your eyes on the skies around the Piedmont Park, Downtown, Midtown and Buckhead areas of Atlanta and be on the lookout for the Q99.7 Maroon 5 Insane Plane. Look for the massive 30' X 90' Q99.7 banner flying over Atlanta and celebrating the release of Maroon 5's latest album, JORDI, and the band's performance at Music Midtown 2021.

WHEN: Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 3:00pm-7:00pm. Maroon 5 takes the Music Midtown stage at 9:30pm. The 2021 Music Midtown Festival is produced by LiveNation and runs from Saturday, September 18th, through Sunday, September 19th.

WHERE: 2021 Music Midtown Festival, Piedmont Park, Atlanta, GA.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit: https://www.q997atlanta.com/ . For tickets to the 2021 Music Midtown Festival, visit: https://www.musicmidtown.com/tickets .

