Have it Your Way: Saris Expands Best-Selling Modular Hitch System (MHS) with New Components for Even More Customization

A new ramp and lighting option add ease of use and safety features

MADISON, Wis., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saris , manufacturer of world-class bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products, announced the expansion of its Modular Hitch System (MHS) lineup with the addition of two new components that offer even more customization options for riders – the MHS Ramp and MHS Lighting. Compatible with existing MHS set-ups, the new Ramp makes loading and unloading bikes, particularly heavier e-bikes, easier than ever while the new Lighting keeps riders safer whether they are carrying one bike or four. Following the release of the Cargo Basket and UNO Tray last year, this spring's new MHS accessories exemplify Saris' commitment to making riding more accessible for all riders.

The new MHS Ramp

"We've consistently added new offerings to our MHS line to ensure that no matter your preference, there will be an MHS set up that is perfect for you and your riding experience," said Kellen Pagel, Saris Product Manager. "We always want riders to be safe while traveling with their bikes and also want to offer the growing base of e-bike users a solution so they can focus on the ride rather than the loading experience."

MHS Ramp

Designed with the e-bike enthusiast in mind, the new MHS Ramp (MSRP $189.99) makes heavy lifting and awkward bike loading a thing of the past. The USA-made ramp easily connects to any MHS DUO Tray and allows the user to roll bikes weighing up to 80 lbs. onto their MHS hitch rack. The Ramp extends up to 80 inches for hitches up to 32 inches high and also collapses after loading for easy storage.

MHS Lighting

The new MHS Lighting (MSRP $189.99) will provide additional safety and ensures that vehicle lights remain visible while on the road. Compatible with all MHS bases, the 4-Flat pin connection provides power to a set of DOT-certified and FMVSS108-compliant powerful LED lights that work with the vehicle equipment including the brake signal, turn signals, hazards and taillights. The wiring is specifically designed to fit within MHS Base to keep it out of the way and safely stored while traveling. The MHS Lighting comes with a 4-Flat to 4-Square pin accessory.

To learn more about these products and to find a Saris dealer near you, please visit our website at www.saris.com.

About Saris

Born in the USA, Saris brings a strong passion and deep understanding of the cycling culture to dream, design, and build a full line of bike racks, trainers and infrastructure for the car, home, and community. Saris develops products that stand for innovation and quality and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. From personal storage, transport, and training, to complete public systems and infrastructure, Saris' revolutionary designs are conceptualized and built by cyclists, for cyclists. Saris strives to make cycling accessible for everyone - from solo and family riders to extreme enthusiasts, to entire communities, cities, and towns. In addition to industry-leading products and a highly skilled team, Saris supports grassroots advocacy groups that make biking safer, easier, and available to all.

C+A Global, an affiliate of Saris, drives the innovation and growth of some of the world's biggest and most beloved consumer products. C+A Global regularly seeks out new trends and opportunities to innovate - acquiring products and brands consumers love and taking them to new levels of sales and success. For additional information on Saris products, visit Saris.com, follow @sarisofficial on Twitter, like @sarisofficial on Facebook, and follow @sarisofficial on Instagram.

SOURCE Saris