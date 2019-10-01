Have You Been Mispronouncing The Name Of One Of America's Most Beloved Restaurants?

"Getting ChilEASE is just so easy," says Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Chili's with a smile. "At the end of the day, what we're after is making sure the Chili's experience is fun. But, we know with the reality of our Guests' everyday schedules, getting to Chili's can be a struggle sometimes. And, we don't want you to not get Chili's because of that. So, we made it even easier because frankly anywhere can be a Chili's once you're with the people you love and you're having fun. We can easily get the grub to you."

The ordering experience on chilis.com and the Chili's app is as simple as it's always been – choose your closest Chili's restaurant, pick what you're craving (or in the click of a button automatically add in your last order) and fire the order away. But, the difference is that now one of your options, in addition to pick up or curbside, is to have Chili's delivered to wherever you are.

Before you switch browsers or apps and start your Chili's order, here are a few thought starters on what to get based on some of our Guests' favorite items to have delivered since June.

Triple Dipper™ – Go ahead and put this in your cart because this is the ultimate favorite with one in four Guests who order delivery, ordering a Triple Dipper

Cajun Chicken Pasta – You've guessed it, it travels really well

Southwestern Eggrolls – These are for the folks who don't need variety in the Triple Dipper, but know exactly what they want

We're excited to make every home, office, you name it, a Chili's. The famous, "Hi, welcome to Chili's!" (obviously pronounced ChilEASE as we've now established) is about to take on new meaning with "Hi, welcome to Grandma's!" "Hi, welcome to Trevor's!" "Hi, welcome to your place!" because anywhere can be a Chili's with the tap of a button!

And, we couldn't share some big news without loving on our most loyal Guests. So, from Oct. 8 - 14, we'll say thank you with free delivery to My Chili's Rewards members. To get in on that #ChilisLove, go to https://www.chilis.com/rewards and sign up for the loyalty program.

