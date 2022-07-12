"Have You Goat What It Takes?" Ask 14 Farmed Animal Sanctuaries Competing in the 2022 Goat Games

Happening August 12-15, The Third Annual Goat Games Inspires Friendly Competition Among 14

Farmed Animal Sanctuaries Nationwide and Their Animal Champions

SAUGERTIES, N.Y., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Here we "goat" again! Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS), one of the world's leading sanctuaries for farmed animals — is pleased to announce that it will host the third annual Goat Games. From August 12-15, CAS will be joined by 13 additional farmed animal sanctuaries located throughout the U.S. that will rally the support of animal lovers nationwide in support of their life-saving work. To register or make a donation, visit thegoatgames.org.

While the goats don't actually compete, human athletes can sign up for an activity of their choosing – "whatever floats your goat!" – to raise awareness and funds for the sanctuary team of their choice. Participants can join this nationwide, virtual event from anywhere in the U.S.

"Covid did a number on us, as it did on nonprofits around the world," said Kathy Stevens, Founder and Executive Director of Catskill Animal Sanctuary. "Funding plummeted overnight, while the urgent needs of hundreds of animals remained the same. So in 2020, we created The Goat Games as a way for animal lovers and athletes to support the work of farm sanctuaries and the thousands of animals who call these special places home. We're thrilled to host The Goat Games again to raise funds for farmed animals everywhere— and that need is more urgent than it's ever been."

Stevens explained that not only are sanctuaries "just digging out, in year three" of the pandemic, but they're doing it at a time when the cost of everyday supplies is through the roof. "Grain cost is up. Hay cost is up. Medical supply costs are up. The cost of building materials is so high that a contractor suggested we not build anything."

The Goat Games is a virtual event that challenges human participants to run, walk, bike, hike, or complete any activity of their choosing to raise money for a participating sanctuary. Each sanctuary has selected a farm animal as their team captain, and "athletes" will rally behind the farmed animal representing the sanctuary they want to support.

"We want to inspire animal lovers around the country to participate," said Stevens. "Do whatever it is that you love – whether it's running, reading, volunteering or knitting! Once folks pick their activity, they simply invite friends and family to support them as they raise funds for their favorite sanctuary."

In its first year, Catskill Animal Sanctuary raised over $42,000. In 2021, CAS expanded The Games, inviting nine other farmed animal sanctuaries across the country to join, as a way to build camaraderie and increase national awareness of their life-saving work. The consortium raised over $217,000 to help rescued farmed animals. This year, they hope to increase that figure to $260,000.

The participating sanctuaries in the 2022 Goat Games include:

Catskill Animal Sanctuary - the hosting Sanctuary ( Saugerties, NY )

) Alaqua Animal Refuge ( Freeport, FL )

) Farm Sanctuary ( Watkins Glen, NY & Acton, CA )

& ) Farmaste Animal Sanctuary ( Lindstrom, MN )

) Heartwood Haven ( Wauna, WA )

) Indraloka Animal Sanctuary ( Mehoopany, PA )

) Iowa Farm Sanctuary ( Oxford, IA )

) Kindred Spirits Sanctuary ( Citra, FL )

) Little Bear Sanctuary ( Punta Gorda, FL )

) Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge ( Pittsboro, NC )

) River's Wish Animal Sanctuary ( Spokane, WA ),

), Safe Haven Rabbit Rescue ( Clinton, NJ )

) Wildwood Farm Sanctuary & Preserve ( Newberg, OR )

) Yesahcan Sanctuary, Inc. ( Arcadia, FL )

When 14 animal sanctuaries from across the nation band together to make a collective impact there's nothing they can't achieve. You've "goat to see it to believe it!" Funds raised through donations and sponsorships will support the life-saving mission of each participating sanctuary. For more information on The Goat Games 2022 including registering and/or making a donation, visit thegoatgames.org.

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit, 150-acre refuge in New York's Hudson Valley. It is home to eleven species of rescued farmed animals with between 275 and 400 residents at any given time. In addition to direct animal aid, the Sanctuary offers on-site tours, a weekly podcast, an award-winning vegan cooking program, and educational programs that advocate veganism as the very best way to end animal suffering, improve human health, and heal an ailing planet.

Catskill Animal Sanctuary is the only U.S. farmed animal sanctuary with highest honors and accreditations from: Charity Navigator (4 Stars), GuideStar (Platinum Rating), Better Business Bureau, and GFAS: Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

For more information, call (845) 336-8447 or go to www.casanctuary.org.

