Have You Seen My Phone? Urban Armor Gear Launches Special Edition Camo Pathfinder Series for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S9 Devices

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, www.urbanarmorgear.com), leading designers of lightweight mobile device cases, are thrilled to announce a new Special Edition of MIL-SPEC drop-tested cases. Created with the tactical crew in mind, UAG's new Camo line is designed to effectively keep devices safe from everyday drops and extreme rugged activity.

Urban Armor Gear Camo Urban Armor Gear Camo

"Our new Camo Cases available in Hunter, Arctic, & Midnight colorways, appeal to those who want to stand out...but not too much, while keeping the rugged & lightweight protection UAG is known for," said Michael McVerry, Senior Marketing Manager.

The feather-light construction allows explorers to take their mobile devices to new heights, while the scratch resistant skid pads and a screen surround create the perfect barrier between device screens and harsh terrain. Enjoy the freedom of texting, calling, & browsing, without your phone blowing your cover.

UAG Pathfinder SE Series for iPhone X, iPhone 8,7,6 Plus, and iPhone 8,7,6.

Available in Arctic, Midnight and Hunter

MSRP $49.95

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Apple Pay and wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

UAG Pathfinder SE Series for Galaxy S9 and S9+

Available in Midnight

MSRP $49.95

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Samsung Pay and wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing. Visit urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

