Have Your Cake And Keto Too With New Kellogg's® Special K® Keto-Friendly Snack Bars

Available in two irresistible flavors, Chocolate Almond Fudge and Peanut Butter Fudge, Kellogg's Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars have a winning flavor combination to kick your cravings to the curb. Each unreasonably rich and decadent bar contains 1g of sugar, 2g net carbs and 7g of protein, setting you up to win in whatever life moment-turned-opponent comes your way.

"Our Kellogg's Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars help you win however you eat, whether you're all-in on keto, a dabbler, a first-timer or just want something delicious and convenient with 1g of sugar," said Courtney Bentley, Special K brand manager. "That's why on the first tempting day of the year — National Chocolate Cake Day — we're challenging keto-ers and chocolate-cake cravers alike to combat their cravings with a chance at free delivery of our new Chocolate Almond Fudge bars."

Have Your Cake and Keto Too Giveaway

Starting today until Feb. 3, fans in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and Austin, Texas, can beat their National Chocolate Cake Day cravings and receive free Chocolate Almond Fudge Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars delivered right to their doors within two hours. Each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, when chocolate cravings are at their highest1, chocolate lovers can tweet their daily craving temptations and how they'll defeat them using hashtags #KLetsWinThis and #Giveaway and tag @SpecialK.

Fans not located in a participating city need not fret; they have two ways to enter. They can still win over their cravings by following the same Twitter entry guidelines, and they will be contacted to receive a kit via mail, or they can go to http://specialkchocolatecakeday.fooji.com/#start to enter.

Fans should act fast because Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars are available first-come, first-served, while supplies last, each day of the promotion. For official rules, visit here.

Kellogg's Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars will be available at retailers nationwide in January with a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a five-count box. For more information, follow Special K on Instagram and Twitter and check out Facebook.com/SpecialKUS.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

1 Source: Twitter internal data. Analysis of tweets mentioning chocolate, U.S. only. 1/1/2019-12/31/2019. Retrieved March 2020.

