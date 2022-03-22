HAVEN Celebrated Black History Month by Supporting Local Nonprofits

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of February, all 6 HAVEN Dispensaries across Southern California participated in a fundraiser that benefited several hyperlocal nonprofit organizations. At the end of every transaction, HAVEN customers had the option to participate in the Black History Month Fundraiser and give to a cause that is near and dear the hearts of HAVEN customers and employees alike. Beneficiaries include:

HAVEN is an industry leading cannabis retailer with 6 currently operational storefronts, and 8 more in development across California. Throughout the month of February, all 6 HAVEN Dispensaries across Southern California participated in a fundraiser that benefited several hyperlocal nonprofit organizations. At the end of every transaction, HAVEN customers had the option to participate in the Black History Month Fundraiser and give to a cause that is near and dear the hearts of HAVEN customers and employees alike

The ACCE Institute, whose mission it is to improve the lives of communities of color, local underserved residents, and low-income families.

Vibrant Green 4 Vibrant Peace of San Bernardino who works hard to help reduce the effects of crime, gang activity, and recidivism by positively impacting the lives of at-risk youth and troubled adults.

who works hard to help reduce the effects of crime, gang activity, and recidivism by positively impacting the lives of at-risk youth and troubled adults. Long Beach Rescue Mission, who feeds, clothes and shelters many members of the Black Community in Long Beach .

. Tranquility Counseling Services who helps the Black Community year-round in Long Beach and allowed HAVEN to participate in their Black History Month event that provided gift bags to students of color in the Long Beach area.

All of these non–profits were hand selected by local HAVEN store staff.

In addition to the fundraising work that HAVEN has done, they also curated a series of educational social media posts highlighting the long history of cannabis and the Black Community. "The Black Community in our country has been negatively affected by the stigma of cannabis for far too long, and it was important for us to highlight that as we see Black History Month as a reminder of the decades of oppression," says Mike Cuccia of HAVEN.

About HAVEN

HAVEN is an industry leading cannabis retailer with 6 currently operational storefronts, and 8 more in development across California. HAVEN's mission is to provide the most enjoyable cannabis buying experience in the industry, made through moments of authenticity, wellness and exploration. HAVEN offers an extensive assortment of superior products and services that make it a destination for cannabis enthusiasts from around the world. From their community outreach and charitable efforts, to their boutique storefronts and highly educated staff, HAVEN has quickly established themselves as the premier cannabis retailer in California.

Contact:

Mike Cuccia

9497919055

[email protected]

SOURCE Myhavenstores.com