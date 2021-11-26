HAVEN Dispensaries Feeds More Than 600 Families This Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVEN Dispensaries, with 6 locations throughout Southern California, is teaming up with several local organizations to feed more than 600 families this Thanksgiving.

Through its efforts with the "HAVEN Giving Thanks Donation Event," which ran from November 3rd to November 15th, HAVEN's raised enough donations to help feed more than 600 families in its local communities. HAVEN is donating and volunteering in 3 different events throughout Los Angeles, Long Beach, and San Bernardino. By teaming up with Southeast Rio Vista YMCA in Maywood, 7th Street Grocery Outlet in Long Beach, and DAV Ch. 12 in San Bernardino, more than 40 HAVEN employees will be hands-on serving their community through volunteer work.

"This is the time of year where not only every penny but every helping hand can make a difference in our communities." Says Mike Cuccia in a statement.

"We are grateful to our employees and customers for helping us make this event so successful. And to our charitable partners for their hard work year-round, that allows us to be a part of such a great cause and make an impact on the underserved families in our neighborhoods." He said.

Haven Hearts, the newly formed charitable arm of HAVEN, is behind the organization of this event and says that they are not finished helping families this holiday season. "The sole focus of Haven Hearts is to allow the great work that HAVEN already does in our communities not only to continue but increase exponentially," Cuccia added.

Building on the theme of giving back, Haven Hearts will also be running a Haven Toy Drive and will provide more than 1,000 unopened toys to children this December. Stop by any of the 6 Haven locations between December 13th and December 22nd to find out more and be a part of the giving this holiday season.

This year's goal is to provide meals for over 600 families this holiday season. If you're interested in donating time or resources during this donation event, please visit https://myhavenstores.com/general-inquiries/ .

For any other information on Haven, please visit https://myhavenstores.com/ .

About Haven

The Haven dispensaries throughout Southern California are designed to provide a community that connects cannabis customers, patients, retailers, doctors, and brands. The company was established in 2008 and has continually updated to ensure that its partners and customers continuously get exclusive and competitive deals.

Additionally, haven provides online orders for pickups and deliveries from all locations, allowing customers to enjoy hundreds of California's leading brands. To learn more about the company, please visit the Haven Cannabis Dispensary.

