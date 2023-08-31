Haven Health Management Completes Acquisition Of Recovering Champions

News provided by

Haven Health Management

31 Aug, 2023, 11:35 ET

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. , Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Health Management, a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services across the United States, has announced the acquisition of Recovering Champions, an accredited drug and alcohol rehabilitation program based in Massachusetts. This strategic acquisition will expand Haven Health Management's comprehensive suite of services and further its mission to provide individualized care to patients across the nation.

Recovering Champions is known for its unique approach to addiction treatment. They believe that recovery should not only address how to stay sober but also empower individuals to transform their lives, instilling confidence, self-respect, and happiness. They are dedicated to transforming the despair of addiction into a purposeful life.

"Partnering with Recovering Champions is a tremendous opportunity for us to further our shared commitment to improving lives in southeastern Massachusetts," said Mike Hulick, Chief Marketing Officer of Haven Health Management. "For decades, their dedicated team has expertly served those in need of care in the community. We are thrilled that through this acquisition, we can enhance our ability to deliver on our mission and support Recovering Champions' important work."

Recovering Champions, located in scenic Cape Cod, offers a comprehensive drug and alcohol treatment program that specializes in substance abuse and co-occurring disorders. They provide a structured yet personalized approach that fosters life-changing experiences. Their programs reach clients at every stage of their recovery process, from intensive supervised outpatient care to a less structured return to everyday life.

Haven Health Management is committed to maintaining the high level of care and unique approach that Recovering Champions provides to their patients. The existing team will continue to support patients, ensuring a seamless transition.

With this acquisition, Haven Health Management extends its network of facilities that includes detox centers, residential treatment centers, and outpatient programs. This acquisition is part of Haven Health Management's commitment to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery from addiction and mental health disorders.

About Haven Health Management:

Haven Health Management is a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services across the country. With a network of facilities that includes detox centers, residential treatment centers, and outpatient programs, Haven Health Management is dedicated to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery from addiction. For more information, visit https://havenhealthmgmt.org/.

SOURCE Haven Health Management

Also from this source

Haven Health Management Earns Prestigious CARF Accreditation for Three Behavioral Health Facilities Highlighting Exceptional Quality of Care

Haven Health Management Announces Launch of The Haven Detox Little Rock and Welcomes New Patients for Comprehensive Addiction Treatment in the Natural State

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.