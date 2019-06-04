Haven Heights Subdivision lots, land set for auction

MARION, N.C., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming bankruptcy auction of the Haven Heights Subdivision is expected to be one of the biggest real estate auctions in the history of McDowell County, according to Will Lilly, of Iron Horse Auction Company, which is marketing the land.

Iron Horse will conduct the online auction from June 19 to June 26 for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Western District of North Carolina.

Properties offered include 77 platted home sites as well as land for future development. "The home sites will be offered individually, and the additional 56-acre parcel will sell as one lot," said Lilly, who is hoping that the auction will lead to new construction, providing a shot in the arm of the local economy.

"Everybody loses when developed land sits idle. The dozen or so families living in Haven Heights want to see it built out so they can have neighbors and get their homeowners' association fully established, and I wouldn't be surprised to see some of them bidding. The upcoming auction will put the sites and land in the hands of builders or future homeowners seeking to build homes for themselves. This will create jobs and generate other economic activity by creating demand for building materials, landscapers and others. We could have scores of buyers, or one bidder could purchase all of it," said Lilly.

While the bidding will be online, the auction company will also have a bid center in the Marion Community Building, 191 North Main Street. Inspection dates and times will be announced.

Bidding will take place at ironhorseauction.com beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, and begin to close 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Those seeking additional information may call 704-985-9300 or visit the website.

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

