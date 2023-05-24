Haven Hospice Certified as a Great Place to Work®

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights honored Haven Hospice with certification as a Great Place to Work.

The certification process involved surveying all full-time and part-time employees across Haven's 18-county service area and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team members, who are critical to Haven being recognized for our work culture. It is their compassion and hard work that makes Haven so special," said Haven President Pauline Taylor.

Founded in 1979, Haven is a not-for-profit, mission-driven workplace with clinical and non-clinical employees. Haven cares for patients wherever they call home, whether that is their own home, a skilled nursing facility or one of its five hospice care centers. The interdisciplinary approach at Haven allows employees to care for patient and family needs as a whole, from direct patient care to caregiver support, bereavement services and more. Haven also has six Attic Resale Stores that generate sales to financially support Haven's programs and services.

Haven's Great Place to Work profile can be found here. To learn more about Haven, please visit https://beyourhaven.org/careers/.

About Haven Hospice: Haven Hospice is the source for patients, their families and their healthcare providers to find answers to their advanced illness challenges. In addition to providing comfort through the compassionate delivery of hospice services, Haven offers Advance Care Planning, Palliative Care Consultations and Transitions services with a patient-centric focus. For more information, visit www.beyourhaven.org or call 800-727-1889.

