Haven Hospice Team Members Win Three Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association Awards

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Haven Hospice team members were awarded with Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association (FHPCA) Awards of Excellence at the 2024 FHPCA 39th Forum in Orlando, Florida.

Haven team members won three of nine awards given statewide for excellence in the delivery of hospice and palliative care. Haven Lead Social Worker Jennie Lyons was awarded the Barbara Janosko Excellence in Leadership Award, which recognizes a manager whose work has promoted the advancement of hospice and palliative care and demonstrates exceptional service, creativity and leadership in their own hospice program as well as interorganizational relationships.

Haven Clinical Educator Sarah Murnahan was awarded the Catalyst Award, which recognizes a hospice and palliative care employee who consistently demonstrates leadership in forging the collaboration that makes hospice unique.

Haven Bereavement Coordinator Nooriel Nolan was awarded the Rising Leader Award, which recognizes an individual who has been working in hospice for less than five years and exhibits exemplary professional accomplishments and a commitment to hospice.

"We are incredibly proud of our FHPCA award recipients and are honored to have them on our team," said Haven President Pauline Taylor. "In each of their roles, Jennie, Sarah and Nooriel go above and beyond to provide a high-quality, compassionate hospice experience for the patients and families Haven serves and we are thankful to the FHPCA for recognizing their dedication."

Each of Haven's winners were nominated by their managers for their outstanding commitment to patients and families, their peers and the profession as a whole. Their nominations detailed the respective team members' unique contributions and extensive involvement at Haven as well as in the community. They were recognized in-person at the FHPCA's 39th Forum's awards ceremony. To learn more about each of the FHPCA awards, visit https://floridahospices.org/forum/awards-of-excellence/.

About Haven Hospice: Haven Hospice is the source for patients, their families and their healthcare providers to find answers to their advanced illness challenges. In addition to providing comfort through the compassionate delivery of hospice services, Haven offers Advance Care Planning, Palliative Care Consultations and Transitions services with a patient-centric focus. When health becomes a challenge, we will be your haven. For more information, visit www.beyourhaven.org or call 800-727-1889. Serving advanced illness needs in Florida since 1979 and licensed as a not-for-profit hospice since 1980.

SOURCE Haven Hospice