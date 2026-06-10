Haven Launches Free AI Security Companion to Protect Users from Phishing That Looks Legitimate

New AI-powered protection analyzes email and browser context to help users spot threats traditional filters miss. Haven is free for individual use.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven, the browser security extension rated 4.8 stars on the Chrome Web Store, today announced the launch of its AI Security Companion, a free feature designed to help users identify sophisticated phishing attacks before they become costly mistakes.

The new feature combines contextual email analysis with Haven's existing browser protection to help users navigate a web where the old warning signs are disappearing. Instead of relying solely on blacklists, sender reputation, or obvious red flags, Haven's AI Security Companion evaluates the broader context surrounding an email, including who sent it, what is being requested, where links lead, and whether the message contains the urgency or pressure commonly used in social engineering attacks.

The launch comes at a time when phishing attacks increasingly exploit trust itself. Earlier this year, attackers abused a flaw in Robinhood's account creation flow to send phishing emails through Robinhood's own email infrastructure. The messages appeared to come from a legitimate Robinhood address and passed traditional email authentication checks. Around the same time, fraudulent Uniswap websites reached the top of Google search results through sponsored advertisements, leading users to convincing lookalike pages designed to steal funds.

These attacks succeeded because nothing appeared obviously wrong. The sender looked legitimate. The search result looked legitimate. The website looked legitimate.

For users, the challenge is no longer spotting bad spelling, suspicious email addresses, or poorly designed websites. Attackers now have access to the same AI tools as everyone else, enabling them to create highly convincing emails, fake websites, and social engineering campaigns in minutes.

Haven's AI Security Companion was built for this new reality. The feature builds on Haven's existing browser security platform, which scans links in real time, verifies that users have landed on legitimate websites, and helps reduce browser-based risks on sensitive sites such as banking, healthcare, travel, government, and business applications.

The new AI layer adds another level of protection by helping users understand not just where a link leads, but why an email may be attempting to influence them in the first place.

"This isn't a spam filter," said Brian Silverstein, Founder and CEO of Haven. "The next generation of phishing attacks won't always look suspicious. They will look legitimate. We built Haven's AI Security Companion to help people understand context, not just clicks, so they can make better trust decisions online."

Silverstein added, "Security shouldn't feel technical or overwhelming. It should feel calm, simple, and trustworthy. As AI makes it easier for attackers to create convincing scams, we believe people deserve a security companion that helps them navigate the web with confidence."

Haven's AI Security Companion is available today at no cost for individual use. Teams and organizations can also upgrade to Haven for Business for additional support, team-level protection, and business-ready features.

Users can download Haven and get started at starthaven.com.

About Haven

Haven is a browser security platform from MirrorTab, Inc. that helps people and organizations protect themselves from phishing attacks, malicious websites, browser-based threats, and online scams. Guided by the belief that users should be able to trust what they click, Haven combines browser protection, website verification, and AI-powered threat analysis to make online security simple, accessible, and effective.

For more information, visit starthaven.com.

Media Contact

Colin Britton, COO

Haven / MirrorTab, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Haven