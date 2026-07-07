Haven Opens Design Partner Program for Businesses and MSPs

Browser security companion built by MirrorTab, Inc. invites growing businesses and managed service providers to help shape the next phase of browser-layer protection

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven, the AI security browser extension built by MirrorTab, Inc., today opened its Design Partner Program, inviting growing businesses and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to help shape the next phase of its browser protection platform.

Email security and endpoint tools have gotten better at stopping known threats before they arrive. But the moment that really decides an outcome, often happens after that: when someone is already browsing, already clicking, already logging in. Haven was built to give people clearer judgment in that moment, without asking them to become security experts first.

"No one should have to manually verify a link before they click it," said Brian Silverstein, founder and CEO of MirrorTab, Inc. "We built Haven to sit alongside people while they browse, so a click can be a confident decision instead of a guess."

Haven COO Colin Britton recently spoke with hundreds of MSP owners and operators about how Haven works: It looks at links, sites and login pages in real time and helps the user judge whether to trust them. The reaction was consistent. The product was easy to understand, simple to picture deploying and didn't require ripping out existing tools.

That response is the basis for the Design Partner Program. Haven is inviting growing businesses and MSPs to get early access to its upcoming administration and reporting tools, and to help shape how deployment, policy and risk visibility work in team, business and multi-client environments. Design partners will directly influence how Haven surfaces risk, from a single growing team to a full MSP client roster.

"Businesses told us they want visibility into where their people are exposed, without adding a security team to get it. MSPs told us they want that same visibility turned into something they can show a client," said Britton. "This program is how we build both, with the people who will actually use it."

Haven deploys through the Chrome Web Store and is free for individual use. Businesses and MSPs interested in the Design Partner Program can contact [email protected] to learn more about early access and deployment options.

About Haven

Haven is an AI browser security extension that helps people spot phishing links, fake websites, and other browser-based threats in real time, right where the risk actually happens. Haven is operated by MirrorTab, Inc. and is free for individual use. Learn more at starthaven.com.

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SOURCE Haven