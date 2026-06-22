MirrorTab Appoints Colin Britton as Chief Operating Officer to Scale Haven and Advance Browser Security Go-to-Market

Experienced technology operator joins to lead operations, partnerships and growth across MirrorTab and Haven

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MirrorTab, Inc., the browser security company focused on reducing client-side risk by isolating web activity at the edge, today announced the appointment of Colin Britton as Chief Operating Officer. Britton will oversee operations and go-to-market strategy across MirrorTab and Haven, the company's browser security platform designed for individuals, teams, businesses and managed service providers.

MirrorTab and Haven COO Colin Britton

As more work moves into the browser, attackers are increasingly targeting the moments when people click links, log into accounts, access web applications and make trust decisions online. MirrorTab is advancing a new model for browser security by isolating web activity at the edge, helping reduce exposure on the endpoint. Haven brings that approach to market through practical, AI-powered browser protection built to help users and organizations stay safer online without adding complexity or friction.

In his role, Britton will lead company operations, go-to-market strategy, partner and channel development and customer engagement. His focus will include strengthening Haven's position with teams, businesses and MSPs, expanding partner adoption and building the operational foundation needed to support the company's next phase of growth.

"Colin joins us at a critical moment," said Brian Silverstein, Founder and CEO of MirrorTab. "The browser has become the center of work, identity and risk. MirrorTab changes the security model, and Haven gives us a practical way to bring that protection into real-world environments – whether for individuals, teams, businesses or MSPs. Colin has a rare ability to turn strong technical vision into operational scale, and his experience building go-to-market and partner ecosystems will be central to our next stage of growth."

Britton joins MirrorTab with extensive experience scaling high-growth technology companies, building repeatable go-to-market systems, developing partner ecosystems and aligning product innovation with customer needs. His appointment comes as MirrorTab and Haven continue to expand their focus on modern browser security for cloud-first, distributed environments.

"The browser has quietly become the new endpoint," said Britton. "That creates a massive security gap, but also a massive opportunity. MirrorTab and Haven are taking a different path by changing how browser activity is protected in the first place. I'm excited to work with Brian and the team to scale that vision, deepen our partner ecosystem and bring a calmer, more effective approach to browser security to market."

Haven is designed to protect users in the moments that matter most online, including phishing attempts, suspicious links, impersonation, malicious websites and other browser-based threats. For teams, businesses and MSPs, Haven extends this protection through a platform built for team and multi-tenant environments.

As organizations continue to shift toward cloud-first and browser-centric workflows, MirrorTab and Haven are positioned to help individuals, teams, businesses and service providers protect users without making security feel complicated or overwhelming.

About MirrorTab

MirrorTab is a cybersecurity company focused on reducing client-side risk by isolating browser activity at the edge. Its platform enables organizations to securely interact with web applications without exposing endpoints to modern browser-based threats. For more information, visit www.mirrortab.com.

About Haven

Haven is a browser security platform from MirrorTab, Inc. that helps people and organizations protect themselves from phishing attacks, malicious websites, browser-based threats and online scams. Built for individuals, teams, businesses and managed service providers, Haven combines browser protection, website verification and AI-powered threat analysis to make online security simple, accessible and effective. For more information, visit www.starthaven.com.

Media Contact

Colin Britton

COO

Haven / MirrorTab, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Haven