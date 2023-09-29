Haven Life and Nolo Partner to Empower More Americans on Their Financial Journeys

Collaboration Aims to Increase Accessibility and Affordability of Life Insurance and Legal Expertise Through Educational Resources and Self-Service Solutions 

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, a leading digital life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Nolo, a leading provider of consumer-friendly legal products and products for consumers and businesses and a wholly owned subsidiary of MH Sub I, LLC. This collaboration helps expose more consumers to the important benefits of life insurance at pivotal times in their lives where they may be seeking legal resources and relevant expertise.

"Nolo is committed to ensuring that traditionally complicated business documents like wills, trusts and life insurance are accessible and easy to execute. Haven Life is committed to making life insurance more convenient for how consumers want to do business today," says Wade Seward, Head of Distribution Strategy at Haven Life. "Partnering with Nolo gives us the ability to reach consumers and business owners at the same time they are securing their legal matters." This news follows a number of recently announced partnerships for Haven Life, including with cloud-banking services provider Blend and online insurance marketplace Policygenius, now part of Zinnia.

With over 50 years of legal experience and a network of 30,000 local attorneys, Nolo is a leading provider of do-it-yourself legal services. The partnership will assist Haven Life in continuing its mission of making life insurance more accessible and affordable for all U.S. households, including those consumers who are tapping into Nolo's extensive library of free, consumer-friendly legal information — all through the power and convenience of digital and online solutions. 

"We are thrilled to partner with Haven Life to bring an all digital life insurance experience to our consumers seeking online legal services," said Matt Kanaly, Director at Nolo. "Haven Life's commitment to simple, fast and customer-centric solutions aligns with our mission to equip consumers with straightforward solutions to complicated problems. Together, we are delivering legal and financial solutions in a way that resonates with today's self-service consumers."

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is a life insurance agency that gives partners the flexibility of a start-up' backed by MassMutual with the strength and stability of a 170+ year-old life insurance company. We offer an end-to-end digital platform that delivers high-quality, affordable, instant-decision life insurance.

About Nolo

Nolo, a wholly owned subsidiary of MH Sub I, LLC, is the integration of some of the Internet's first legal sites, including Nolo.com, Divorcenet.com, WillMaker and AllLaw.com. These sites were combined with the ExpertHub technology platform in 2011 to form the Nolo Network. Nolo began publishing do-it-yourself legal guides in 1971. In the 40 years since its founding, Nolo has evolved with technology, developing do-it-yourself software and building Nolo.com into one of the Internet's leading legal websites. Learn more about Nolo's history.

