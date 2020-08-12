Haven Life launches Haven Secure, an innovative term life insurance option that provides a steady monthly benefit for your loved ones

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), is announcing the launch of Haven Secure, an innovative new term life insurance product that can be purchased entirely online. With Haven Secure, coverage mirrors your monthly income or can match a large recurring expense (like a mortgage). If the policyholder were to die within the term length, Haven Secure would provide their loved ones with a steady monthly benefit for a minimum of five years.

"At Haven Life, we're committed to helping people secure dependable financial protection in ways that are affordable, simple-to-understand and incredibly convenient," said Yaron Ben-Zvi, CEO of Haven Life. "We're excited about the Haven Secure product because it takes the guesswork out of how much coverage you need, provides a valuable monthly income stream for beneficiaries and offers a hassle-free, no medical exam buying experience." [The issuance of the policy or payment of benefits depends on the truthfulness of answers in the application.]

Similar to the recently launched Salary Protection product , Haven Secure is a decreasing term product that offers a minimum monthly payout duration of five years. How it works: for about $23 per month, a healthy 35-year-old woman could guarantee her monthly income of $3,000 for her loved ones for up to 20 years. If she passed away four years after buying the policy, her loved ones would receive $3,000 per month for the remaining 16 years of the coverage period — a cumulative death benefit of $576,000. If she were to pass away 16 years after buying the policy, her loved ones would receive $3,000 per month for five years because there is a minimum five-year payout — a cumulative death benefit of $180,000. Subject to eligibility based on age, Haven Secure is available in 10, 15, 20 or 30 year terms and for coverage amounts ranging from $1,000 to $8,000 per month.

Issued by MassMutual subsidiary C.M. Life and developed in partnership with reinsurer SCOR Global Life and insurtech startup Afficiency, Inc. , Haven Secure will initially be available through partners, including banks, insurance brokers, fintechs, parenting sites and more. In addition to a 100% no medical exam experience, Haven Secure will offer flexible implementation options that are compatible with a variety of partner infrastructure needs.

Co-branded landing page: Ideal for partners who want an effortless start to working together, Haven Life offers a co-branded landing page experience that can be shared directly with clients who may be interested in Haven Secure.

Quote widget: A simple solution for partners who want to get Haven Secure live on their site or within their app in minutes, the quote widget only requires one line of embeddable code. Once implemented, clients can easily get a quote for Haven Secure and then will be directed to apply online through HavenLife.com.

Pre-fill quote API: The pre-fill quote API enables partners to feature quotes for Haven Secure using a widget or by integrating into existing quote functionality. Customer demographic information and coverage selections will then be pre-filled in the application to encourage completion.

Fully hosted API: Partners who want a self-hosted, fully integrated experience can use this API to offer Haven Secure through their website portal or mobile app. With the fully hosted API, customers apply without ever leaving the partner's website. Because there is no medical exam, the customer will receive an instant decision and can start coverage immediately.

Partner portal and telesales: Built for partners who prefer to guide their clients through the life insurance purchasing experience, Haven Life's partnership portal allows an advisor to capture an applicant's answers over the phone. The portal includes conversational prompts, e-signatures and consents via text to streamline the process for both the partner and the client. Once an application is submitted, the policy is underwritten in real-time to provide an instant decision on coverage eligibility. If approved, the customer can login to their account and start coverage immediately.

"Haven Secure targets an important and growing segment of individuals who want a simpler and more intuitive life insurance buying experience. The product design, focused on closely matching an individual's monthly income, will be easier to understand for many consumers," said J.C. Brueckner, CEO of SCOR Global Life – U.S. "SCOR is excited to collaborate with Haven Life to bring this unique product to market and provide additional options for affordable term life insurance coverage."

To learn more about offering Haven Secure to your customers, please visit our partner page or email [email protected] .

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer. To learn more, visit havenlife.com.

Haven Secure is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC20DTR 0420 in certain states, including NC) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company, Enfield, CT 06082. Policy and rider form numbers and features may vary by state and may not be available in all states.

About SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world's fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying the "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating from S&P and Fitch. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2019, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 38 offices worldwide. For more information, visit: www.SCOR.com .

About Afficiency

Afficiency is an insurtech company making life insurance easier to understand and even easier to purchase. Afficiency developed a digital life insurance platform that allows new products to be quickly stood-up and made available for digital distribution, completely via API. All of Afficiency's life insurance products are designed to be digitally underwritten and issued to applicants within seconds. Afficiency has been partnering with carriers and re-insurers since late 2018 to bring products to market and is working with conventional and new distribution channels to distribute these products. For more information, visit: https://www.afficiency.com .

