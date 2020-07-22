Haven Life Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces in New York by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), is being recognized as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in New York by Great Place to Work and Fortune. The ranking considered nearly 45,000 employee surveys in the New York State or the tri-state/New York Metro Statistical Area. Haven Life ranked #6 on the overall list of best small and medium workplaces, with a 98 percent approval rating from its employees.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. Rankings are based on employees' feedback in areas including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

"At Haven Life, we've built a culture that prioritizes honesty, respect, kindness and compassion. We see diversity and work-life balance as strategic advantages and not as corporate buzzwords," said co-founder and CEO Yaron Ben-Zvi. "I'm proud that we have continued to adhere to these principles that make Haven Life such a special place to work, even as we've grown to nearly 300 employees."

The Best Workplaces in New York stand out for providing excellent employee experiences in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. Ninety-eight percent of Haven Life's team said it is a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Other employee feedback included:

Ninety-nine percent (99%) said "management is honest and ethical in its business practices."

Ninety-eight percent (98%) believe "management's actions match its words."

Ninety-eight percent (98%) indicated that "people here are willing to give extra to get the job done."

Ninety-eight percent (98%) also stated: "I would strongly endorse my company to friends and family as a great place to work."

"Best workplaces like Haven Life have built powerful foundations of trust and human connection to help carry their organizations through stressful and uncertain times, especially now," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but to do well for their businesses and for New York during these challenging times."

The Best Workplaces in New York is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

About the Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from nearly 45,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in New York State or the tri-state/New York Metro Statistical Area. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

