Haven Life ranks #2 on Built In NYC's Prestigious Best Places to Work List

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life Insurance Agency (Haven Life) , the customer-centric life insurance innovator backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), today announced its inclusion in Built In NYC's list of Best Places to Work in 2021 . The life insurance innovator jumped up 56 places from last year's list to now be ranked the second best place to work amongst all the Built In companies featured in New York City.

"Wow - what an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the very best places to work in all of New York City -- and especially at this moment," said Haven Life co-founder and CEO Yaron Ben-Zvi. "Last year certainly had its challenges for all of us in New York. It wasn't always easy, and yet our team rose to the occasion to continue delivering on our mission to help people financially protect the ones they love, all while remaining true to our core value of being there for each other."

The annual Built In awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise, and considers data such as compensation, benefits and overall culture. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's rankings weighted some criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

Headquartered in New York's Flatiron District and with a second office in downtown Boston, Haven Life is a team of more than 300 forward-thinking, customer-obsessed professionals who are transforming the life insurance industry with compassion, creativity and technology. In addition to the Built in NYC award, Haven Life has been recognized for being one of the Best Workplaces in the United States by Great Place to Work and Fortune. And for its innovation in the fintech industry, Haven Life was named the Best Insurtech by Benzinga.

ABOUT HAVEN LIFE

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

