Haven Originals' NEW WORLD (pizza) ORDER Wins Humanitarian Award in Accolade Global Film Competition

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEW WORLD (pizza) ORDER, of Haven Originals, has won a prestigious Award of Distinction Humanitarian Award from the Accolade Global Film Competition. The award was given for Oshri Cohen's exciting short film, which is part of Project Out, a series of short films about the little man vs. government / big tech. Each film tells a story of a different character in a different world of rules and a constant conflict - how far should we go in order to remain good law-abiding citizens.

NEW WORLD (pizza) ORDER tells the story of an average joe, who simply wants to order a pizza through his smart speaker. In his hurry and hunger, he's tempted to accept new terms and conditions, allowing the use of his personal information in order to make the order process frictionless. This leads to a terrifying realization that "they" know way too much. He finds himself in a violent interrogation by the government – in his living room.

"We're thrilled to receive this award. Haven Originals, our concept development production house focuses on the production of content with the goal of encouraging critical thinking and breaking paradigms. We're very proud of this project and see this award as a testament that our efforts are echoing" Ronen Menipaz, co-Founder, Haven Originals

The goal of the Humanitarian Award is to honor filmmakers who are bringing awareness to issues of Ecological, Political, Social Justice, Health and Wellness, Animals, Wildlife, Conservation and Spiritual importance – combined with excellence in filmmaking craft. The winners are hand picked by the judges and staff from hundreds of entries throughout the year.

The Project Out films have won 12 global awards including the Hollywood Just4Shorts film and screenplay competition 2020 (best web series episode), New York liftoff film festival (official selection 2020), SFRA Cannes, Silk Road Film Awards, Berlin Flash Films Festival 2020 (outstanding achievement).

Information about the Accolade Competition and a list of recent winners can be found at www.AccoladeCompetition.org

In winning a Humanitarian award from Accolade, Haven Originals joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this important award such as three-time Oscar-winner Mark Jonathan Harris for "Breaking Point, Peabody Award-winner Abby Ginsberg for "And Then They Came for Us" The Sultan and the Saint narrated by Oscar winner Jeremy Irons and Oscar-nominee Mark Ruffalo for his documentary with Jon Bowermaster "Dear President Obama" and many more.

Rick Prickett, who chairs The Accolade Global Film Competition, had this to say about the Humanitarian winners, "It takes great talent to tackle the world's most pressing issues with film and do a great job. It takes an even greater heart. The Accolade helps set the standard for Humanitarian filmmaking worldwide. The goal of Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve for the incredible job that they do."

For more information call Noa Eshed, Haven Originals' Impact Director at +972-545710232 or visit their website at https://www.havenoriginals.com

SOURCE Haven originals