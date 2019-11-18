Haven Tower Group Announces Expansion Of Board And Leadership Team; Celebrates Eighth Year Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group, LLC ("Haven Tower"), a strategic public relations and marketing agency focused on serving the financial services industry, today marked its eight-year anniversary since the firm's launch with the expansion of its Board of Advisors and leadership team. The firm announced the appointment of Mary Osako as Vice Chair of Haven Tower's Board of Advisors, as well as the hiring of Allison Harris-Turk to the newly-created role of Senior Principal – Branding, Marketing & Events.

Joseph Kuo, President & Managing Partner of Haven Tower, said, "We're delighted to expand our Board and leadership team, and to celebrate our eight-year anniversary since the founding of our firm. The addition of Mary Osako to our Board and Allison Harris-Turk to our team of senior professionals reinforce Haven Tower's focus on continuing to grow under a careful expansion strategy, and with an overarching priority on the delivery of exceptional client service. We look forward to benefiting from Mary's strategic counsel, and Allison's track record for effectively leading and managing growing organizations."

Larry Roth, Chairman of Haven Tower's Board of Advisors and Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, commented, "We are incredibly fortunate to be able to take advantage of both Allison's and Mary's deep knowledge base, experience and intellectual firepower as we drive Haven Tower to even greater heights of success. I welcome Mary's guidance and insights as a fellow Haven Tower Board member, and I am excited to welcome a senior professional of Allison's caliber to the Haven Tower leadership team."

Mary Osako Named Vice Chair of Haven Tower's Board

Mary Osako joins Haven Tower's Board of Advisors in her current role as Vice Chancellor of Strategic Communications for UCLA, overseeing marketing, media relations, executive communications, public outreach and special events and protocols for the nation's top public university. In her new Board position, Ms. Osako will work closely with Larry Roth, Haven Tower's Board Chairman, to provide strategic guidance to the firm's leadership team.

Previously, Ms. Osako served as Partner & Chief Operating Officer of Haven Tower, Chief Communications Officer of Activision Blizzard, and Head of Global Corporate Communications at Amazon. In the past, she has also served as Vice President of Corporate, International and Global Public Policy Communications at Yahoo!, as well as Chief Communications Officer of Ask.com, part of IAC (InterActiveCorp).

Ms. Osako has previously been named to both Business Insider's "The PR 50 List" of the top public relations leaders in the nation, as well as The Holmes Report's "The Influence 100" list of the most influential in-house communicators throughout the world.

Allison Harris-Turk, CMP to Lead Branding, Marketing & Events Function

In her role as Senior Principal – Branding, Marketing & Events at Haven Tower, Allison Harris-Turk will oversee Haven Tower's branding, marketing & events services for clients, with an emphasis on continuing to expand the firm's capabilities in this space, while further integrating this function with the firm's media relations and corporate communications solutions.

Ms. Harris-Turk comes to Haven Tower with more than two decades of experience in the retail financial advice space, serving most recently as senior vice president and head of corporate events, executive communications and community relations at LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker-dealer by revenues.

Additionally, Ms. Harris-Turk is a Founding Board Member of Invest in Others, the wealth management industry's premier philanthropic organization, where she served for six years as the Invest in Others Event Chair, with oversight of the foundation's annual Community Leadership Awards event.

She has been a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) since 2000 and was named the Corporate Event Planner of the Year by Event Solutions Magazine for her expertise in leading the strategy, management, and execution of hundreds of events annually (domestic and international) with thousands of participants and multimillion-dollar budgetary responsibility.

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is a strategic public relations and marketing agency focused on the retail financial services. Headquartered in the Los Angeles area, with a satellite presence in San Diego and Seattle, Haven Tower delivers comprehensive PR, corporate communications, digital marketing and brand strategy solutions to businesses across the country. While the agency's clients range from some of the largest retail financial services organizations to smaller and mid-sized firms, they all recognize the importance of effective reputation management, strategic communications and public visibility to business growth and success. Through its HTTC (Haven Tower Tech & Consumer) practice, the firm also delivers strategic communications planning and execution to a select group of businesses in the technology, consumer and media spaces. For more information, please visit www.haventower.com.

