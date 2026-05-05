Haven Tower Group Announces Strategic Alliance with Conway Communications, a Leading Full-Service Investor Relations Firm

Aligns Best-in-Class Financial Communications Expertise with Award-Winning PR, Marketing and Brand Strategy to Drive Growth for Wealth Management Industry Clients

Conway Communications Joins Haven Tower Alliance, a Curated Network of Independent Agencies Offering Complementary Capabilities, Expertise and Strategic Relationships

LOS ANGELES and BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group, the multiple award-winning, full-service communications agency focused on the wealth management industry, today announced the launch of a new strategic alliance with Conway Communications, one of the nation's top independent boutique investor relations and financial communications firms.

The alliance delivers collaborative solutions tailored for wealth management industry participants. It combines Conway Communications' concierge-level investor relations expertise with Haven Tower's deep wealth management industry storytelling, public relations, digital marketing and brand strategy capabilities.

By offering these complementary strengths, Haven Tower and Conway Communications collectively deliver uniquely powerful communications and positioning platforms for wealth management enterprises and related entities seeking to increase their visibility and advance capital-raising and broader capital markets objectives — Including, when appropriate, preparation for life as a publicly traded company.

Haven Tower and Conway Communications will continue as stand-alone, independent firms under their longstanding leadership teams, operations and brands in all other areas of their respective businesses.

The Right Joint Venture at the Right Time

"This is the right strategic alliance at the right time," said Joe Kuo, Founder & CEO of Haven Tower Group and Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Ascentix Partners, the consortium of elite independent consultancies focused on driving growth for wealth management enterprises.

"We have formed this alliance during a period of profound change across wealth management and adjacent sectors. Enterprises face intensifying pressure to articulate differentiated narratives to financial advisors, retail investors, institutional capital providers, analysts and regulators — all while preparing for liquidity events, public listings or expanded capital markets engagement."

"Our collaborative partnership delivers best-in-class industry storytelling and highly sophisticated investor relations support, within an integrated solutions structure."

Natural Evolution of Longstanding Professional Relationships

"As fellow former partners of the global agency now known as Kekst CNC, Joe Kuo and I have had the privilege of supporting complex and high-stakes corporate situations during the past 30 years," said Mary T. Conway, Founder and Principal of Conway Communications.

"This new strategic alliance is a natural evolution of our longstanding relationship and shared philosophy: Clear, credible and consistent communications across all stakeholders is essential to long-term enterprise value creation."

Haven Tower's Singular Focus on Wealth Management

Since its launch nearly 15 years ago, Haven Tower Group has maintained a singular focus on serving wealth management enterprises across the RIA, hybrid RIA, dual registrant and wirehouse/insurance channels.

The firm is also highly experienced in supporting investment management, insurance, wealthtech enterprises, industry associations, M&A advisory firms and strategic consultancies aligned with wealth management platforms.

"What differentiates Haven Tower is not just our breadth of communications capabilities, but the depth of our industry fluency," said Larry Roth, Chairman of Haven Tower Group and Founder & Managing Partner of Ascentix Partners, where Haven Tower is a Strategic Partner Firm.

"Combined with Conway Communications' investor relations excellence, this alliance brings a level of strategic rigor and executional discipline that is exceptionally rare in today's wealth management marketplace."

Serving Enterprises with Increasingly Urgent Needs

Conway Communications and Haven Tower's strategic alliance is purpose-built to support enterprises facing accelerated communications and capital markets demands, including:

Publicly-traded wealth management enterprises requiring high-impact communications strategy and message differentiation to drive engagement with multiple constituents - Including institutional investors / analysts, as well as wealth management industry audiences





requiring high-impact communications strategy and message differentiation to drive engagement with multiple constituents - Including institutional investors / analysts, as well as wealth management industry audiences Private markets and alternative investment providers expanding into the wealth management ecosystem to reach RIAs, family offices and dual registrant enterprises





expanding into the wealth management ecosystem to reach RIAs, family offices and dual registrant enterprises CFOs and executive teams at private equity-owned wealth management enterprises preparing enhanced quarterly and annual financial reporting for capital partners ahead of potential public listings





preparing enhanced quarterly and annual financial reporting for capital partners ahead of potential public listings Private equity-backed RIAs and dual registrant platforms that have scaled through multi-year consolidation and reached strategic maturity — requiring hands-on investor relations expertise alongside robust enterprise communications, media relations, digital marketing and brand strategy to support successful public market exits





that have scaled through multi-year consolidation and reached strategic maturity — requiring hands-on investor relations expertise alongside robust enterprise communications, media relations, digital marketing and brand strategy to support successful public market exits Wealth platforms launching proprietary investment solutions, such as in-house TAMPs, requiring disciplined launch communications and ongoing performance reporting for retail investors tied to clear messaging and narrative architecture

First Strategic Alliance Under the Haven Tower Alliance

The new partnership between Conway Communications and Haven Tower is the first inter-agency strategic alliance within the Haven Tower Alliance (HTA). HTA is a community of independent agencies with complementary capabilities, expertise and strategic relationships with Haven Tower. HTA collaboratively partners with Haven Tower to enable the delivery of the widest possible spectrum of brand elevation and reputation management solutions for wealth management industry clients.

Going forward, Haven Tower is actively expanding the HTA to encompass additional exclusive partnerships with top independent agencies.

Additionally, as a Strategic Partner Firm of Ascentix Partners, Haven Tower participates in a leading consortium of independent consultancies supporting wealth management enterprises across growth planning, M&A advisory, financial advisor recruiting, technology and operations consulting, and brand elevation through PR and digital marketing.

About Conway Communications

Conway Communications is a premier independent investor relations and financial communications firm providing strategic IR, interim IR support and corporate communications counsel to public and private companies across financial services and other sectors, including technology and life sciences. The firm is based in Boston.

About Haven Tower Group

Launched 15 years ago, Haven Tower Group is a multiple award-winning, full-service communications agency dedicated to the wealth management industry. With a team of nearly 20 professionals across Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York City, Haven Tower delivers comprehensive brand elevation and communications programs that support client growth and reputational security.

Its clients include leading wealth management enterprises across the RIA, dual registrant, wirehouse and insurance-owned enterprise segments. The firm also serves third-party asset managers, private market solutions providers, wealthtech platforms, industry associations and strategic advisory firms focused on driving growth for wealth management industry participants.

About Ascentix Partners

Ascentix Partners is the leading consortium of elite consultancies delivering unparalleled expertise and access to strategic relationships for wealth management enterprise clients. The firm provides — on an integrated or à la carte basis — the full suite of capabilities a modern wealth enterprise requires to drive sustainable growth, including strategic planning, M&A advisory, compliance supervision, financial advisor recruiting and brand elevation. Ascentix Partners is headquartered in New York City, with a significant presence in Los Angeles.

Media Contacts

Donald Cutler or Elizabeth Shim

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864 | 424-317-4861

[email protected] | [email protected]

SOURCE Haven Tower Group