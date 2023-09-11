Haven Tower Group Awarded 2023 PR Campaign of the Year at WealthManagement Industry Awards

Leading Wealth Management Communications Agency Recognized for Exemplary Support of Association of African American Financial Advisors (Quad-A)

Distinction Marks Fast-Growing Agency's Second "Wealthies" PR Campaign of the Year Award in Past Three Years

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower" or "the firm") – the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management space – today announced it has been honored in the annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards for PR Campaign of the Year. The award recognizes Haven Tower's development and implementation of a comprehensive PR and marketing communications program on behalf of the Association of African American Financial Advisors (Quad-A), a non-profit membership organization dedicated to expanding the community of successful Black financial professionals and executives in the wealth management industry. 

The PR campaign has been widely recognized across the industry for achieving multiple key strategic goals, including raising Quad-A's brand awareness, increasing member engagement and deepening corporate sponsor relations. The account team was co-led by Haven Tower's Donald Cutler, Senior Principal, and Elizabeth Shim, Principal.

A multiple award-winning firm established in 2011, Haven Tower combines a singular focus on serving wealth management enterprises with a high-touch service model that encompasses full-service public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy capabilities.

Award Underscores Haven Tower's Industry Leadership

Joseph Kuo, CEO & Founder of Haven Tower, said, "We're thrilled to accept this prestigious award, and we thank WealthManagement.com for recognizing both the results we have generated for Quad-A, as well as the importance of its broader industry mission. We take pride in being at the forefront of innovative and compelling storytelling, combined with our commitment to delivering an exceptional service experience and high-impact results to our clients throughout the country."

"We thank all our clients, including Quad-A, for their ongoing partnership. At the same time, we also express our deep gratitude to our incredible bench of employees across Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, all of whom bring a remarkable level of dedication and passion to our mission of client service above all else," continued Mr. Kuo.

Larry Roth, Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners and Chairman of Haven Tower's Board of Advisors, said, "On behalf of Haven Tower's Board, we congratulate the firm on this very well-deserved recognition. This award underscores Haven Tower's commanding lead as the communications agency partner of choice to wealth management enterprises that are serious about driving growth and who recognize the pivotal role of brand elevation and strategic positioning in that process. I look forward to supporting Haven Tower's continued expansion in the years to come, and I'm excited about all that we will achieve together."

In its ninth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. The annual gala took place in New York City on September 7, 2023. 

Second PR Campaign of the Year Award in Past Three Years Alone

This marks the second time in the past three years Haven Tower has been honored with a "Wealthie" in the category of PR Campaign of the Year. In 2021, the firm was recognized in connection with a media relations and communications program developed and executed Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's next gen financial advisor diversity, equity and inclusivity initiative. That campaign was envisioned, developed and executed by Michael Dugan, Haven Tower's President & Managing Partner, together with Mitch Manning, Partner & Head of National Media.

Mr. Dugan concluded, "Not only does this award reflect Haven Tower's commitment to delivering meaningful support to the organizations and companies we partner with, but it's a testament to our entire team's desire to elevate causes important to the broader industry.  We are gratified that WealthManagement.com chose us for this honor."

"Finally, while it is gratifying to be recognized in major industry awards such as the Wealthies, we are even more excited by how such distinctions spotlight our commitment to our clients and the success of our service model, which emphasizes respect, hard work and team-based collaboration."

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning and full-service strategic communications agency that delivers public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy to wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance clients.

Haven Tower's team of professionals develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility programs, as well as PR and communications support for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations on behalf of the firm's clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.haventower.com.

Media Contacts:

Lorene Yue or Julian Arenzon
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4854 or 424 317 4865
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Haven Tower Group

