Haven Tower Group Awarded 2024 PR Campaign of the Year at WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

Leading Wealth Management Communications Agency Recognized for Highlighting Role Race Plays in the Industry

Marks Third Time in Four Years Firm Has Won a "Wealthie" for Top PR Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower" or "the firm") – the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management space – today announced it has been honored by WealthManagement.com for the top PR Campaign of the Year. It marks the third time in four years the firm has won this award.

WealthManagement.com recognized Haven Tower's development and implementation of a PR and communications program that promoted initiatives to recruit, retain and support black advisors by elevating their stories via the financial services industry media. The campaign aimed to address barriers black advisors face and educate the public about the importance of fostering black economic empowerment and promoting the community's perspectives.

"We're honored to once again win this prestigious award, and we thank WealthManagement.com for recognizing the results we have generated in advancing the cause of racial diversity across financial services," said Joseph Kuo, Haven Tower's Founder and CEO. "This award underscores our ongoing success and is a testament to the experience, skill and creativity of the professional staff we have built at Haven Tower, which is laser-focused on delivering an exceptional service experience and measurable results for our clients."

Firm Cements Position as Go-To, Wealth Management Focused Strategic Partner

Kuo founded Haven Tower in 2011. Since that time, the firm has cemented its position as the go-to partner for firms looking to highlight their value propositions, enhance their reputations and stand out from the crowd in a competitive and evolving marketplace.

Haven Tower has a singular focus on serving wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance enterprises, employing a high-touch service model encompassing full-service public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy capabilities.

Through its Haven Mark Partners platform, the firm provides outsourced chief marketing officer solutions, along with web development, social media support and other digital marketing services on a flexible project basis to wealth management businesses at each stage of their life cycle.

Heavy Competition for "Wealthies" in 2024

In its 10th year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals who support financial advisor success. A record number of nominations were submitted in 2024, with more than 400 companies submitting over 1,000 entries. The annual gala took place in New York City on September 5, 2024.

Michael Dugan, the President and Managing Partner of Haven Tower, concluded, "Getting recognized with awards feels great because it validates all the hard work everyone at the firm puts in each day. More importantly, however, it further motivates us to continue to deliver the best possible service experience to our clients. We thank them for entrusting us with the privilege of telling their stories in the marketplace."

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Headquartered in Los Angeles and with offices in Seattle, Chicago and New York City, Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning, full-service strategic communications agency that delivers public relations, marketing, and brand strategy to wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance enterprises.

Haven Tower's team of professionals develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility campaigns, as well as positioning and communications programs for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations on behalf of the firm's clients nationwide. For more information, please visit www.haventower.com.

Through its Haven Mark Partners platform, the firm provides fully outsourced chief marketing officer solutions, together with web development, social media and other digital marketing services on a flexible project basis to wealth management businesses at each stage of the life cycle. For more information, please visit www.havenmarkpartners.com.

