Haven Tower Group Expands Board of Advisors with Addition of Wealth Management Industry Leader Chris Paulitz

Former Financial Services Institute Executive and Seasoned Capitol Hill Advisor Joins Board of Award-Winning Communications, Marketing and Brand Strategy Agency

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower") – the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management space – today announced the appointment of Chris Paulitz to its Board of Advisors. The addition of Mr. Paulitz, a seasoned wealth industry leader and former Capitol Hill advisor, further augments the deep expertise and unparalleled strategic relationships of Haven Tower's Board.

An award-winning and full-service agency, Haven Tower delivers public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy to a national client base that encompasses the country's fastest-growing and most successful wealth management enterprises.

Haven Tower has received multiple awards from top wealth management media outlets as well as industry associations for its robust track record for developing and executing brand elevation programs that drive significant growth for clients.

Paulitz's Exceptional Industry Experience

"This is the ideal moment to further expand our Board of Advisors as we embark on the next phase of our growth vision, which is centered on providing an exceptional service experience and delivering results for clients," said Joe Kuo, CEO & Founder of Haven Tower.

"Having known Chris Paulitz as a trusted professional colleague, a widely respected industry thought leader and a personal friend for two decades, I'm thrilled to welcome him to our Board. He will serve in a very engaged role as a strategic advisor to Haven Tower alongside his fellow Board members," continued Mr. Kuo.

Previously, Mr. Paulitz spent 13 years as an executive at the Financial Services Institute (FSI), the leading advocacy organization for the independent wealth management industry. Most recently, he served as Head of Strategic Initiatives.

He recently moved to Disability Specialists (DSI), an industry insurance benefits group. During his time with FSI, Mr. Paulitz partnered with DSI for ten years to first launch and then expand FSI's CoveredAdvisor program, which provides insurance solutions to independent advisors and their staff members.

Before his tenure with FSI, Mr. Paulitz spent over a decade on Capitol Hill, serving as a senior advisor to members of the U.S. House and Senate leadership as well as a presidential appointee.

Supporting Continued Robust Growth And Industry Leadership

As part of Haven Tower's Board of Advisors, Mr. Paulitz will provide strategic guidance to Haven Tower to help drive the firm's continued strong growth while reinforcing its industry position as the leading full-service communications and marketing agency for clients across the wealth management space.

The firm's clients include RIA aggregators/consolidators, independent broker-dealer/corporate RIA enterprises, RIA and hybrid RIA firms, and third-party solutions providers to the wealth management space, including wealthtech platforms, asset managers, strategic consultancies and industry associations.

To further round out the firm's capabilities, Haven Tower in January launched Haven Mark Partners. The platform is led by Katherine Paulson, Partner & Head of Digital Marketing Strategies, and complements the long-term client engagement structures offered by Haven Tower with flexible, project-based services on an integrated or a la carte basis. Haven Mark's offerings include outsourced CMO solutions, web development, social media and other digital marketing services for wealth management businesses at each stage of their life cycle.

Paulitz Joins Impressive Board Led By Chairman Larry Roth

Paulitz is the latest notable industry leader to join Haven Tower's Board, which is led by Chairman Larry Roth, the Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, a single-family office, strategic consultancy and M&A advisory firm. Other Board members include Andy Kalbaugh, Founder & Managing Partner of Cassique Strategies; Jeff Nash, Founder & CEO of Bridgemark Strategies; Kent Weldon, Managing Partner of Bravura Capital; and Sid Yenamandra, Founder & CEO of Surge Ventures.

Roth said, "The ongoing success of Haven Tower over the past 13 years has been remarkable, cementing its status as the top agency partner for wealth management clients seeking to grow through brand elevation and reputation management. The agency's success is a testament to the leadership team's thoughtfulness and attention to detail they bring to each client engagement."

"When the time came for us to expand our Board to align with the next stage of Haven Tower's growth plan, Chris Paulitz stood out as an ideal fit for us. He is an exceptional strategist, growth expert and communicator who is both action-oriented and passionate about the wealth management industry," concluded Mr. Roth.

"I've had the honor of knowing and working with Joe Kuo and Larry Roth for decades, and I couldn't be more excited for the years ahead," Mr. Paulitz said. "Haven Tower is wholly unique in that, unlike the overwhelming majority of communications and marketing agencies, the senior professionals that Haven Tower's clients meet in pitch meetings are the very same experts strategizing and executing on their behalf long after their contracts are signed."

"Put simply, Haven Tower flat out delivers in a way I have never experienced in my 20 years in communications and marketing. I'm eager to engage further with the firm and its truly exceptional community of clients, other professional contacts and industry influencers."

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Headquartered in Los Angeles and with offices in Seattle, Chicago and New York City, Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning, full-service strategic communications agency that delivers public relations, marketing, and brand strategy to wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance enterprises.

Haven Tower's team of professionals develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility campaigns, as well as positioning and communications programs for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations on behalf of the firm's clients nationwide. For more information, please visit www.haventower.com.

Through its Haven Mark Partners platform, the firm provides fully outsourced chief marketing officer solutions, together with web development, social media and other digital marketing services on a flexible project basis to wealth management businesses at each stage of their life cycle. For more information, please visit www.havenmarkpartners.com.

Media Contacts

Mitch Manning or Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4858 or 424 317 4864

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Haven Tower Group