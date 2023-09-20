Haven Tower Group Honored As Strategic Partner of the Year by Association of African American Financial Advisors (Quad-a)

Leading Wealth Management Strategic Communications Agency Recognized for Championing the Organization's Mission of Empowering

Black/African American Financial Advisors and Planners

Follows Firm Winning "Wealthie" for PR Campaign of the Year for Supporting Quad-A's Effort to Advance Black Representation in Wealth Management

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower" or "the firm") – the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management space – announced it is the inaugural recipient of the Association of African American Financial Advisors' ("Quad-A" or the "Association") Strategic Partner of the Year award. A full-service agency with a singular focus on serving wealth management clients, Haven Tower delivers comprehensive and highly customized public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy solutions.

The prestigious award from Quad-A recognizes an exceptional partner that has actively championed the organization's mission of empowering Black/African American financial advisors and planners. The award was announced at the Association's recent V.I.S.I.O.N. Conference, held last week at the Gaylord National Hotel in National Harbor, Maryland.

"We are excited and humbled to receive this award from Quad-A, whose mission is crucial to the long-term success of the broader wealth management industry," said Haven Tower Founder & CEO Joseph Kuo, who was on hand to receive the award. "Like the rest of my colleagues, I have been honored to dedicate my time and expertise to such a great cause. We thank everyone at Quad-A for this recognition, and I am grateful to the entire Haven Tower team for its unwavering commitment to crafting and sharing the Quad-A story to its members, sponsor partners and other key audiences."

Follows Haven Tower's Recognition in Wealthies Awards for PR Campaign of the Year

This recognition comes after Haven Tower won PR Campaign of the Year earlier this month at the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards ("the Wealthies") for its ongoing work with Quad-A. The PR campaign achieved multiple high-priority strategic goals for Quad-A, including raising brand awareness, increasing member engagement and deepening corporate sponsor relations. The Quad-A account team is co-led by Haven Tower's Donald Cutler, Senior Principal, and Elizabeth Shim, Principal.

Michael Dugan, Haven Tower's President & Managing Partner, added, "We are so grateful to get recognized like this. Quad-A's impact on the wealth management industry is just gaining steam, and I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish together in the years to come. Supporting the organization and touting its transformative work is a privilege."

Quad-A is the leading non-profit membership organization dedicated to expanding the community of successful Black financial professionals and executives in the wealth management industry. Created to address the needs and concerns of African American financial professionals, the Association works in alliance with academic leaders at Historically Black Colleges and Universities that support financial planning degree programs, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations.

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning and full-service strategic communications agency that delivers public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy to wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance clients.

Haven Tower's team of professionals develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility programs, as well as PR and communications support for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations on behalf of the firm's clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.haventower.com.

