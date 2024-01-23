Haven Tower Group Launches Haven Mark Partners, an Integrated Marketing Platform for the Wealth Management Industry

New Platform Aligns Haven Tower's Award-Winning Strategic Communications Expertise with Branding and Marketing Solutions to Support Wealth Management Enterprises at Each Stage of their Business Life Cycle

Delivers Project-Based Outsourced Chief Marketing Officer Services, Including Brand Strategy, Web Development, Social Media and Digital Marketing

Katherine Paulson, Haven Tower Partner & Head of Digital Marketing Strategies, to Lead Platform as Managing Partner, Overseeing Select Stable of Curated Third-Party Solutions Providers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group, LLC ("Haven Tower"), the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management industry, today announced the launch of Haven Mark Partners ("Haven Mark"), an integrated marketing solutions platform created for wealth management enterprises and related businesses.

The new platform adds to the industry-leading offerings provided by Haven Tower, a multiple award-winning, full-service strategic communications agency serving wealth management enterprises nationwide.

"Our launch of Haven Mark Partners is a natural progression of our singular focus on serving wealth management enterprises and being the most compelling agency partner within this space," said Joseph Kuo, Haven Tower Founder & CEO. "The rollout of this new platform not only comprehensively rounds out our full-service capabilities across PR, communications, brand strategy and marketing, but it also underscores our commitment to delivering an exceptional service experience that drives growth for our stable of clients nationwide."

By aligning Haven Tower's in-house marketing and project management expertise with a select stable of pre-vetted and carefully curated third-party solutions providers, Haven Mark Partners helps clients manage and implement high-impact marketing experiences.

Combining Storytelling Prowess with Innovative Marketing and Branding

Haven Mark combines Haven Tower's acclaimed messaging and storytelling prowess with innovative marketing and brand strategies that are purpose-built for the wealth management industry while incorporating the best elements of successful technology, consumer, and broader financial services campaigns.

Katherine Paulson will serve as Managing Partner of the Haven Mark Partners platform. Ms. Paulson, Partner & Head of Digital Marketing Strategies at Haven Tower, has over 20 years of marketing leadership experience in the wealth and asset management industries.

"With a flexible, non-recurring engagement structure and world-class resources, the Haven Mark Partners platform is a natural fit for wealth management enterprises that want to take their marketing efforts to the next level," Ms. Paulson said. "Our mission is to help clients tell their unique story at each stage of their business cycle, from launch through maturity and across major milestones, while always being mindful of their growth goals."

Michael Dugan, Haven Tower President & Managing Partner, said, "The launch of this platform is a seminal event for Haven Tower. It highlights not just our strong growth trajectory but our commitment to continually investing in resources that enhance our ability to articulate and amplify the stories our clients want to tell."

To learn more about Haven Mark Partners visit: www.havenmarkpartners.com.

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Headquartered in Los Angeles and with offices in Seattle, Chicago and New York City, Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning, full-service strategic communications agency that delivers public relations, marketing, and brand strategy to wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance enterprises.

Haven Tower's team of professionals develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility campaigns, as well as positioning and communications programs for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations on behalf of the firm's clients nationwide. For more information, please visit www.haventower.com.

Through its Haven Mark Partners platform, the firm provides fully outsourced chief marketing officer solutions, together with web development, social media and other digital marketing services on a flexible project basis to wealth management businesses at each stage of the life cycle. For more information, please visit www.havenmarkpartners.com.

Media Contacts

Mitch Manning or Paul Menchaca

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4858 or 424 317 4871

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Haven Tower Group