Haven Tower Group Named Finalist for PR Campaign of the Year in 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

Leading Wealth Management Industry-Focused Communications Agency Recognized for Brand Elevation Campaign for Association of African American Financial Advisors

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower" or "the firm") – the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management industry –  announced its recognition as a Finalist for PR Campaign of the Year in the 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (the "Wealthies").

This Finalist recognition for PR Campaign of the Year is connected to the thought leadership and brand elevation program Haven Tower successfully developed and executed on behalf of the Association of African American Financial Advisors (Quad-A). The organization is a non-profit membership group for African American financial advisors, as well as Black executives, C-suite officers and board members across wealth management enterprises.

The campaign was purpose-built to elevate Quad-A's public and industry visibility, while generating earned media results that can be seamlessly leveraged on a "plug and play" basis with the association's ongoing member engagement and corporate sponsor development strategies. The campaign was led by Haven Tower's Elizabeth Shim, Principal, and Donald Cutler, Senior Principal, with other members of the Haven Tower team also providing support.

Focus on Delivering Exceptional Service Experience to Wealth Management Clients

Joseph Kuo, CEO & Founder of Haven Tower, said, "We're honored and excited to be recognized for our agency partnership with Quad-A, an industry association with a uniquely worthy mission and the potential to positively transform the broader wealth management space.  Haven Tower's work with Quad-A reflects our firm's singular focus on supporting the wealth management industry, combined with our commitment to delivering an exceptional service experience to all our clients."

"As with everything we have achieved as a firm over the past 12 years, our recognition in this year's Wealthies is a testament to our service culture, which prioritizes teamwork above all else.  No single person can envision and implement a successful PR campaign on their own, and we are grateful to our determined group of professionals, who constantly go above and beyond in the work they do for our clients. We also thank WealthManagement for naming Haven Tower as a finalist in this year's Wealthies, Quad-A for their partnership with our firm and our clients across the industry for their ongoing partnership with us," continued Mr. Kuo.

Finalist Recognition Builds on Impressive Body of Work

Michael Dugan, President & Managing Partner of Haven Tower, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Quad-A to help tell their story to key audiences throughout the wealth management space. Our partnership with them reflects the very best of what Haven Tower has to offer, with the entire team endlessly striving to provide personalized service and tangible results for clients that align with their broader growth goals."

Haven Tower has previously been recognized recently as a Finalist and Winner for PR Campaign of the Year in the 2021 Wealthies, in connection with the firm's campaign to boost independent RIA firm Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Developed and executed by Michael Dugan and Mitch Manning, Partner & Head of National Media, the PR program was designed to align with Gerber Kawasaki's core values, augment its public profile and drive greater awareness of its leadership role in building a more culturally diverse and inclusive wealth management industry.

Mr. Dugan concluded, "Our impressive body of work is second to none among communications agencies in this industry, and I am so grateful for each member of our team for making that a reality. And while we are grateful that WealthManagement.com has recognized our firm, what's really important is providing a great all-around experience for our clients. Thank you to each one of you. None of our successes would be possible without your support and partnership."

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning and full-service strategic communications agency that delivers public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy to wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance clients.

Haven Tower's team of professionals develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility programs, as well as PR and communications support for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations on behalf of the firm's clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.haventower.com.

