Haven Tower Group Named to IMAGE 10 List of Top Communications and Marketing Agencies in the Wealth Management Industry

Haven Tower Group

06 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

Inclusion in Wealth Solutions Report's Prestigious List Comes After Firm was Recently Named a WealthManagement.com Industry Award Finalist for PR Campaign of the Year

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower" or "the firm") – the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management industry – announced it was recently named to Wealth Solutions Report's (WSR) IMAGE 10 list of top communications and marketing agencies.

WSR is a leading platform for wealth management-related news, analysis and insights. The publication's IMAGE 10 list recognizes agencies based on a variety of factors, including their body of work on behalf of wealth management clients, their growth rate and their broader reputation for delivering an excellent service experience to and winning positive outcomes for clients.

Joseph Kuo, CEO & Founder of Haven Tower, said, "Over the past two plus years, Wealth Solutions Report has rapidly emerged as a key source of thought leadership, commentary and trends analysis from leading experts across the wealth management industry. Our recognition within this list, the high caliber of our fellow honorees and the tremendous work our team members have undertaken over the years that helped drive our inclusion in the IMAGE 10 have made this achievement all the more gratifying."

"Most importantly, we thank our clients for their ongoing partnership and our exceptional team of employees, who consistently place teamwork and client results above all else," concluded Mr. Kuo.

Multiple Awards and Recognition for Excellence in Client Service

Haven Tower's inclusion in this year's IMAGE 10 list by Wealth Solutions Report is the latest in a string of other honors bestowed upon the firm in recent months based on the quality of its work and commitment to client service. They include:

Michael Dugan, President & Managing Partner of Haven Tower, said, "I am so grateful to Wealth Solutions Report for recognizing the hard work of our team and overjoyed by the many accolades we have received in recent months. While awards like this are not our ultimate objective, they do underscore the results we've generated over the years and highlight our firm's distinct service culture, which is rooted in respect, hard work and collaboration."

Mr. Dugan concluded, "Also, a huge thank you goes out to our many clients across the country. The entire team is humbled by the faith you place in us each day and we look forward to many more years of continued growth and success together."

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning and full-service strategic communications agency that delivers public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy to wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance clients.

Haven Tower's team of professionals develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility programs, as well as PR and communications support for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations on behalf of the firm's clients across the country. For more information, please visit https://haventower.com/.

