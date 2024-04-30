Haven Tower Group's Haven Mark Partners Wins Gold Award for Brand Activation and Excellence in Merit Marketing and Communications Awards

Recognition for Strategic Communications Agency Focused on Wealth Management Industry Reflects Commitment to Delivering Exceptional Client Service and Results

Award Spotlights Robust Demand for Haven Tower's Expanded Marketing and Branding Solutions Among RIAs, Dual Registrant Enterprises and Third-Party Solutions Providers

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower")—a multiple award-winning and full-service strategic communications agency focused on wealth management clients—today announced that Haven Mark Partners ("Haven Mark"), the firm's project-based, brand strategy and digital marketing solutions platform, has been recognized by the Merit Awards, taking home a Gold Award in the Brand Activation and Excellence Category for 2024.

A widely recognized leader in delivering integrated public relations, marketing and brand strategy services exclusive to the wealth management industry, Haven Tower's recognition in this year's Merit Marketing and Communications Awards closely follows the firm winning the Silver Award in the PR & Communications Agency Category last year.

Brand Elevation & Reputation Management for Wealth Management Clients

"We are thrilled to be honored for the second consecutive year by the Merit Awards for the excellence of our service offerings to the clients we are privileged to support across the country," said Joseph Kuo, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Haven Tower. "This recognition is a testament to the longstanding leadership of our firm in driving effective brand elevation and reputation management for businesses throughout the wealth management space."

"By aligning our strategic communications expertise and outsourced CMO capabilities with flexible branding and marketing campaign engagements that are project-specific, our Haven Mark platform reinforces Haven Tower's proven ability to support the strategic goals of wealth management enterprises at each stage of their business life cycle."

The Haven Mark platform is led by Katherine Paulson, who serves as its Managing Partner. It combines Haven Tower's acclaimed messaging and storytelling prowess with highly flexible, project-based outsourced chief marketing officer services.

Award Spotlights One of Many Successful Client Engagements

Paulson, who is also Partner & Head of Digital Marketing Strategies at Haven Tower, added, "I am humbled by this award and so proud of our team. While the client engagement this award recognizes is just one of many successful projects we have undertaken, it exemplifies the value-add we pride ourselves on delivering to all our clients."

"For this assignment, we were tasked with evolving and modernizing a 35-year-old wealth management firm to reflect its new direction in a rapidly changing industry on an extremely aggressive timetable," continued Ms. Paulson.

"We quickly developed and executed a total rebrand, including a new name, logo, website and social media presence and then created a full package of communications materials to introduce the new firm to the marketplace. We delivered in all respects, and the client has been ecstatic about both the marketing and branding outcome, and more importantly, the growth results our efforts have directly supported."

Broad Array of Solutions and Services

In addition to outsourced CMO guidance and project management, Haven Mark's solutions encompass brand strategy, web development, social media, martech consulting (including CRM selection and implementation), content marketing and other digital marketing strategies.

Clients that have engaged with the Haven Mark platform include:

Independent RIA and hybrid RIA firms with a B2B growth strategy (including financial advisor recruiting and acquisitions);

RIA firms that have a B2C growth strategy (emphasis on targeting retail investor end clients);

Dual registrant wealth management enterprises that encompass a broker-dealer and corporate RIA platform;

Third-party service providers specializing in wealth management clients, such as consultancies, industry associations and investment solutions enterprises.

The Merit Awards

The Merit Awards are designed to recognize the efforts of global industries and the markets they serve. They acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Annual Merit Award is judged by industry executives, members of the media and consultants.

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Headquartered in Los Angeles and with offices in Seattle, Chicago and New York City, Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning, full-service strategic communications agency that delivers public relations, marketing, and brand strategy to wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance enterprises.

Haven Tower's team of professionals develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility campaigns, as well as positioning and communications programs for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations on behalf of the firm's clients nationwide. For more information, please visit www.haventower.com .

Through its Haven Mark Partners platform, the firm provides fully outsourced chief marketing officer solutions, together with web development, social media and other digital marketing services on a flexible project basis to wealth management businesses at each stage of the life cycle. For more information, please visit www.havenmarkpartners.com .

