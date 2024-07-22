Haven Townhomes at P83 Offers New Amenity

Arizona Residential Community Installs Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers in Every Garage

PHOENIX, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHaven, a private equity real estate firm specializing in multifamily housing in Greater Phoenix, recently added a new amenity at Haven Townhomes at P83 in response to the growing demand —electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, right at residents' doorstep.

Each of the 163 private attached garages at Haven Townhomes at P83, located in Peoria, Arizona, now has an individual Wallbox Pulsar Plus Charger, that can charge any electric vehicle on the market today.

"Electric vehicle charging stations, while growing in popularity, are still limited in the multifamily setting, and we are excited to provide a solution for the ever-growing number of EV drivers," said Ben Leybovich of WhiteHaven.

"The integrated Wallbox app allows residents to control their charger from smart devices, and also works with smart home systems like Alexa and Google," said Natalie Fisher, Director of Asset Management at WhiteHaven.

"We are excited to have our Pulsar Plus chargers used in this Haven Townhomes project. At Wallbox, we know that the majority of EV charging happens at home. Projects like this, that make home charging easy and accessible for all residents to go electric, are integral to the transition to EVs and a smarter use of energy," said Fred Turner, Director of Sales North America at Wallbox.

To learn more about Haven Townhomes at P83, located at 7677 W. Paradise Lane in Peoria, visit haventownhomesatp83.com.

About WhiteHaven

WhiteHaven is a private equity firm with a focus on multifamily real estate in Greater Phoenix. By focusing on core plus assets and committing to extensive programmatic improvements, they maximize value for their investors, tenants, and the Phoenix community. Since its inception, WhiteHaven has transacted over $400 million, including the full-cycle disposition of five assets. To learn more, visit www.whitehaven.com.

