Havencrest Announces Formation of Outpatient Mental Health Platform

News provided by

Havencrest Capital Management

03 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havencrest Capital Management, a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the formation of its outpatient mental health platform, Deep Eddy Psychotherapy Management, LLC ("Deep Eddy"). Havencrest started the platform in April of 2022 and has since expanded with its acquisition of Dallas Counseling and Treatment Center Management, LLC ("DCTC") in April of 2023 (collectively the "Company").

Together, Deep Eddy and DCTC represent one of the largest outpatient mental health platforms in the state of Texas. Combined, the Company serves over 6,000 patients, with over 200 clinicians across 13 locations in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, and the Company offers its services both in-person and remotely via telehealth throughout the state.

"We are very excited about our partnerships with Deep Eddy and DCTC, as there is a significant opportunity to expand access to high-quality, mental health care services," commented Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest Capital Management. 

Dr. Charlotte Howard, founder of Deep Eddy, added, "My colleagues and I had many options when choosing a partner, but we believe Havencrest will best enable us to deliver on our mission to help change the way mental health is delivered and ultimately reach more patients and improve lives through our evidenced-based care model."

Matt Shofner, Partner at Havencrest Capital Management, also commented, "With the rapidly-growing demand for mental health services across the country, outpatient mental health has been a subsector of immense interest for us. Our partnership with Deep Eddy and DCTC signifies our commitment to addressing this pressing need. Together, we are confident that we can create meaningful change and foster mental wellness in the communities we serve."

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP served as legal counsel to Havencrest Capital Management for both transactions. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest") is a healthcare-focused private equity fund with approximately $600M of assets under management (AUM). Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, Operating Partners and Senior Advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $5M - $15M, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, please visit: www.havencrest.com.

Media Contact: 
Tom Ruane
Havencrest Capital Management 
[email protected].com

SOURCE Havencrest Capital Management

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.